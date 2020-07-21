Around the Wiregrass

JULY 23
The Houston County Republican Women will meet at 11 a.m. at the Wiregrass Rehab Center, 795 Ross Clark Circle, in Dothan. Deadline to make a reservation for lunch is Tuesday, July 21, at noon. Those who plan to attend and not eat should RSVP to ensure ample seating. Email hcrwlunch@gmail.com or call 334-392-0705 or text 502-321-2475. Guest speaker will be Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza. The group is observing coronavirus rules and attendees are asked to wear masks. Seating and the meal will be arranged appropriately for safety. Masks will be available for those who do not have one.
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet at 6 p.m. in the New Brockton Town Park, located at 202 S. John’s St. Attendees are asked to bring an outdoor chair if possible. For more information, call Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
Music by Moonlight will be held at Landmark Park at 7:30 p.m. with Mama Try’ed performing rock and country music. The free concert series is held on the park’s gazebo lawn, and attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic and lawn chairs. No pets or alcohol. The Martin Drugstore and Shelley General Store will be open selling ice cream and drinks.
SEPT. 17
The 26th Annual Tee Off for Kids Golf Tournament to benefit the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center will be held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan. A players’ lunch will be held at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. The advocacy center’s annual Golf Ball Drop will be at 11:30 a.m. on the Highland Oaks putting green. There will also be a putting contest and a silent auction. The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center is a private, nonprofit agency that advocates for child victims of physical and sexual abuse. Located in Dothan, the center works with law enforcement, social workers and district attorney offices in Houston, Henry, Dale and Geneva counties. For more information about the tournament, golf ball drop tickets or sponsorships, call 334-671-1779.
ONGOING
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit No. 87 will meet every third Thursday. Due to COVID-19, the location has been changed to Harvest Church at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adhering to a 6-foot distance between participants and wearing masks. Call or text 334-596-9610 for more information.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama has partnered with the Alabama State Parks and Alabama Historical Commission for Every Girl in a Park through Oct. 31. All 21 state parks and 14 state historic sites are offering free admission to Girl Scouts and one accompanying adult, as long as they are wearing the Every Girl in a Park T-shirt. Alabama State Parks is also offering a 10% discount for campground rental or room rate at one of the lodges (discount does not apply to Gulf State Park). Discounts will be available until Oct. 31 excluding Labor Day. For more information, visit www.girlscoutssa.org/everygirlinapark.
The Headland Farmers Market will be held every Friday on the square in Headland from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.
The Alfred Saliba Family Service Center’s HIPPY Program, a free Kindergarten Readiness Program, is available in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. HIPPY is Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters. A 30-week, age-appropriate curriculum designed for 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Parents and children work just 10-15 minutes per day to close the academic gap by improving literacy, language, math, science, and physical and motor skills. Parents may enroll by phone, in-person or via Facebook. The program is funded by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama, and Wiregrass Foundation.
The Houston County Distinguished Young Women program, formerly known as Junior Miss, is accepting participants for the high school senior class of 2021. Upcoming high school senior girls will have a chance to win scholarship money while gaining lifelong skills. Those interested should visit http://houston.al.distinguishedyw.org and click “Apply Now.” For information on the program, visit the national website or the local Houston County website, Facebook and Instagram.