Around the Wiregrass

DEC. 9-10
The 2020 Bikes or Bust bicycle drive will be held Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 when WBBK Magic 93.1 Radio hosts a live broadcast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at the southside Walmart at 3300 S. Oates St. in Dothan. Bicycles purchased and donated will be given to local charitable and civic organizations in the area and then disbursed into the community. Bicycle donations or monetary donations to purchase bikes will be accepted.
DEC. 10
The Headland High School Marching Blue and Gold Band will team up with the Headland Chamber of Commerce to provide Christmas songs in concert on the Headland Square on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. The show will include songs by the Headland High School Band, the Sixth Grade Beginner Band, the Seventh Grade Band, and the Rhythm and Rams Jazz Band. The concert is free, but attendees are asked to bring some non-perishable foods which will be donated to the Judson Baptist food pantry. Collection wagons will be located around the square for food donations. Several local restaurants including Big Mikes, David’s Pizza, The Bottle Tree, and Pinspiration will be selling delicious box lunches/suppers for attendees to enjoy during the concert. These local restaurants are donating a portion of their sales that evening to the band. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket.
DEC. 11 & 18-19
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens hosts its eighth annual Gardens Aglow on select Friday & Saturday evenings, Dec. 11 as well as Dec. 18 and 19. Due to COVID-19, tickets must be purchased in advance either for a specific arrival time and date on the Botanical Gardens’ website, www.dabg.com. Scheduled arrival times are 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Regardless of arrival time, visitors may remain until the event closes at 8 p.m. each evening. Tickets for each arrival time are limited to assist in distributing the crowd to help prevent congestion. Visitors will be able to walk a portion of the Gardens’ paved trails to enjoy thousands of Christmas lights and lots of lighted holiday displays. While Santa will not be there this year, a food truck and dessert table will be providing food and refreshments for a small fee. Wheelchairs, strollers, pulled wagons and leashed dogs are welcome each night. For safety reasons, bicycles, skateboards, and roller skates are not permitted. Masks not required but recommended. Cost is $8 per person and free for children ages 8 and under. The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.
DEC. 11-14
The Red Nose Run, a half marathon and 5K, will be held virtually starting Friday, Dec. 11, at 8 a.m. and ending on Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. Held by the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation and presented by Flowers Hospital, the run raises money for grants that are distributed to nonprofit organizations serving Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Houston and Henry counties. Registration for the half marathon is $30 until Dec. 1 when the fee will increase to $40 per person. Half marathon participants will receive a virtual bib, a commemorative medal and a Red Nose Run face mask. For the 5K, registration is $15 until Dec. 1 when the fee will be $20 per person. 5K participants receive a Red Nose Run face mask and a virtual bib. Register at https://cacfinfo.org/rednoserun/ by clicking the green registration button on the right hand side of the webpage.
DEC. 12
Saddle Up Santa, a free Christmas event, will be held Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center in Dothan located at the corner of Cottonwood Highway and the Ross Clark Circle. This year’s event will be drive-thru only. Hosted and organized by the Dothan Boots & Saddle Club, the event focuses on families struggling with little money to spend, especially during the holidays. Families will stay in their vehicles and enter the Cottonwood Road entrance to the Farm Center. Nonprofits, community & faith-based organizations will be set up along the path with their booths decorated. Agency representatives will be passing out information about their programs as well as goodies for the children. The Salvation Army of Dothan & Waffle House will be providing free, pre-packaged lunches for everyone as long as supplies last. Santa Claus will be along the pathway providing stockings stuffed with toys and goodies for the children. Letters to Santa cab be dropped off at the Saddle Up Santa mailbox. The event is free to attend and we will be collecting can food for the Salvation Army. Anyone who can help with stocking stuffer toys for children ages 0-12 can drop items off at the Wiregrass 2-1-1 office (334-836-1963) in Dothan at 545 W. Main St., Suite 313. We are also looking for sponsors to help pay necessary expenses through tax-deductible donations. Contact Dawn Greathouse at 334-685-2409.
Bethany Baptist Church in New Brockton will hold Unite in Worship on Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 1805 County Road 533. For more information, call Justin Mills at 334-350-9317.
The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center’s annual year-end fundraiser will be held as a virtual event on Saturday, Dec. 12, 6-8 p.m. For details on the changes to the Alveta Houston Hawk Wine and Food Fest and Auction, ticket holders may call 334-792-4618, 850-590-7111, or 334-803-1240.
DEC. 13
Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, will host a Christmas program and Connection Sunday at 9 a.m. on Dec. 13. Sara Wilson, a news reporter for Channel 8 News in Dothan, will be the guest speaker. Everyone is invited to join the praise and worship service in the church's sanctuary (all health guidelines observed) or on Facebook Live, YouTube, or via 87.9 FM radio in cars in the parking lot and on surrounding streets. For more information, contact Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853 or Christian Education Director Marge Simmons at 334-477-1962.
Landmark Park’s Victorian Christmas will be held Dec. 13, 1-4 p.m. The holiday open house will feature Christmas music, hot chocolate, a visit with Santa and more. Free admission. Canned goods will be collected for the Wiregrass Food Bank.
DEC. 15
“Live at the We Piddle Around Theater” will be broadcast on WTBF-FM Radio 94.7 on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. The 30-minute radio program is presented by the Brundidge Historical Society in lieu of the group’s annual Chili Country Christmas. The radio program will feature a Christmas-themed story from storyteller Dolores Hydock and music from Bobby Horton of Three on a String.
DEC. 17
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center and everyone is asked to bring a dish. This will be the chapter’s annual Christmas gathering. All military, military veterans, and local residents are invited. For more information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
DEC. 18
A community Christmas drive-thru groceries give-away will be held Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rip Hewes Stadium in Dothan. Participants will receive a free brown bag of groceries, free turkey or ham, free blankets and free heaters. Call 334-305-0300 for more information.
DEC. 19
Aglow International Meeting will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Loretta Terry from Hartford. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Dec. 26
The "Last Gasp" 5K Trail Run, conducted by the Dothan Runners Club, starts on the trail at Westgate Park at 9 a.m. on Dec. 26 with race day registration beginning at 8 a.m. at the Tennis Center. The entry fee is $15 which includes awards in 5-year age groups and refreshments for all entrants. This event is open to all runners, joggers and walkers. Entry forms can be found at www.dothanrunners.com. For more information, call 334-792-6021.
JAN. 28
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. For more information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
ONGOING
The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) is accepting 2021 scholarship applications online. Scholarships are primarily available for graduating high school seniors and range from $500 to $10,000. Students can apply online at https://cacfinfo.org/scholarships/. CACF serves several counties including Autauga, Coffee, Dale, Elmore, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery, providing money to organizations that serve communities in those counties. Each year, the Foundation also distributes over $3 million through hundreds of grants and scholarships. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2021. For more information on the scholarship application process, contact Clare Watson at 334-264-6223 or Clare.Watson@cacfinfo.org.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization for women, meets the first Thursday of the month at the Dothan Elks Lodge, 3041 Ross Clark Circle. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The DNC is open to women who have moved into the Dothan/Wiregrass Area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com or on Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to Covid-19, masks are required to be worn and social distancing is observed.
The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors graduating in 2021. To be eligible, a student’s parents or legal guardians must receive electric services from an AMEA member utility in 2020, and the student must attend a four-year college or university or a vocational/trade school within the state of Alabama. There will be 44 scholarships of $2,500 each available (four scholarships per member city). Applications are currently available from school counselors in AMEA member cities, or online at the AMEA web site, www.amea.com. Application deadline is Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. For more information, contact your school counselor or Pamela Poole, AMEA Scholarship Coordinator, 334-387-3504, 800-239-2632, Ext. 1110, or pam@amea.com.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.
