Around the Wiregrass

DEC. 12

Saddle Up Santa, a free Christmas event, will be held Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center in Dothan located at the corner of Cottonwood Highway and the Ross Clark Circle. This year’s event will be drive-thru only. Hosted and organized by the Dothan Boots & Saddle Club, the event focuses on families struggling with little money to spend, especially during the holidays. Families will stay in their vehicles and enter the Cottonwood Road entrance to the Farm Center. Nonprofits, community & faith-based organizations will be set up along the path with their booths decorated. Agency representatives will be passing out information about their programs as well as goodies for the children. The Salvation Army of Dothan & Waffle House will be providing free, pre-packaged lunches for everyone as long as supplies last. Santa Claus will be along the pathway providing stockings stuffed with toys and goodies for the children. Letters to Santa cab be dropped off at the Saddle Up Santa mailbox. The event is free to attend and we will be collecting can food for the Salvation Army. Anyone who can help with stocking stuffer toys for children ages 0-12 can drop items off at the Wiregrass 2-1-1 office (334-836-1963) in Dothan at 545 W. Main St., Suite 313. We are also looking for sponsors to help pay necessary expenses through tax-deductible donations. Contact Dawn Greathouse at 334-685-2409.