Around the Wiregrass

JAN. 30

A Seed Swap and Garden Expo will be held Jan. 30, 1-4 p.m., in the Stokes Activity Barn at Landmark Park. Hosted by the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association, attendees are asked to bring seeds they have collected and trade with fellow gardeners. Plus, learn how to start gardening, beekeeping and other backyard activities. The event is free with paid gate admission to Landmark ($4 for adults, $3 for kids, free for park members).

FEB. 12

Landmark Park will host Astronomy Night on Feb. 12, 6-9 p.m. The programs allows visitors to view stars and planets through telescopes and binoculars on the gazebo lawn. Staff members will help point out winter constellations and visitors will get the chance to experience a starry hayride and campfire. Night walks will take place on the boardwalk. Warm up in the Interpretive Center after stargazing and enjoy snacks, space crafts and a presentation on astronomy in the auditorium. This year, the planetarium will not be open due to COVID-19 safety regulations and low space capacity. Scouts are welcome, and Astronomy Night meets several requirements for the Astronomy Badge. Admission is $5 for members, $6 for Scouts and their leaders in uniform and $8 for nonmembers and free for children 5 and under. Registration and prepayment are required and can be made at www.landmarkparkdothan.com.