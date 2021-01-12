Around the Wiregrass

JAN. 31

Holmes Baptist Church, 4671 Alabama Highway 51 (3 miles north of Ariton), will present a Fifth Sunday Morning Singing during the worship service starting at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 31. The featured group is The Smith Family Singers from Milton, Florida. Everyone is cordially invited and there is no admission charge. Dinner will be served in the fellowship hall after the concert.

FEB. 12

Landmark Park will host Astronomy Night on Feb. 12, 6-9 p.m. The programs allows visitors to view stars and planets through telescopes and binoculars on the gazebo lawn. Staff members will help point out winter constellations and visitors will get the chance to experience a starry hayride and campfire. Night walks will take place on the boardwalk. Warm up in the Interpretive Center after stargazing and enjoy snacks, space crafts and a presentation on astronomy in the auditorium. This year, the planetarium will not be open due to COVID-19 safety regulations and low space capacity. Scouts are welcome, and Astronomy Night meets several requirements for the Astronomy Badge. Admission is $5 for members, $6 for Scouts and their leaders in uniform and $8 for nonmembers and free for children 5 and under. Registration and prepayment are required and can be made at www.landmarkparkdothan.com.

