Around the Wiregrass

A free virtual training workshop for parents will be held at the Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center, 329 Chickasaw St., in Dothan on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6. The workshops are designed to help “virtually challenged” parents to master the skills, knowledge and understanding of virtual tutoring and learning. Two sessions are planned with an enrollment limit of 10 participants per session. LaTonja D. Robinson will be the presenter and trainer. She is a certified virtual instructor and fifth grade teacher at Selma Street Elementary. This is an interactive, hands-on class with tips and techniques to help parents reach a comfort level with video conferencing. Participants should bring their personal devices (i.e. Chromebook). The classes are 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Registration deadline for either class is Jan. 25 and can be completed at www.hawkhoustonyec.org or come by 329 Chickasaw St. All participants must follow COVID-19 protocol and guidelines as mandated by the CDC and ADPH. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 334-792-4618.