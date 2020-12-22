Around the Wiregrass

Dec. 26

The "Last Gasp" 5K Trail Run, conducted by the Dothan Runners Club, starts on the trail at Westgate Park at 9 a.m. on Dec. 26 with race day registration beginning at 8 a.m. at the Tennis Center. The entry fee is $15 which includes awards in 5-year age groups and refreshments for all entrants. This event is open to all runners, joggers and walkers. Entry forms can be found at www.dothanrunners.com. For more information, call 334-792-6021.

JAN. 28

The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. For more information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

JAN. 30

A Seed Swap and Garden Expo will be held Jan. 30, 1-4 p.m., in the Stokes Activity Barn at Landmark Park. Hosted by the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association, attendees are asked to bring seeds they have collected and trade with fellow gardeners. Plus, learn how to start gardening, beekeeping and other backyard activities. The event is free with paid gate admission to Landmark ($4 for adults, $3 for kids, free for park members).

FEB. 12