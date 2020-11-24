As she turns 100, local woman reminisces on life in Dothan

Payne was sitting on a second-row pew when First Baptist Church of Dothan opened its doors. Growing up, she lived with her family off Main Street. Her grandparents lived on Foster Street behind the original First United Methodist Church when it was known as Foster Street Methodist.

A former Miss Dothan, Payne graduated from Dothan High School in 1938. She remembers walking home after graduation and crying at the thought of not seeing her classmates. In school, she had a close-knit group of friends known as the Dixie Debs. They are all gone now except for Payne.

After high school, she married her sweetheart, Linton Warren, and moved to North Orange Street in what is Dothan’s Garden District. A wheat field grew near their home.

Payne has had opportunities to travel throughout her life, but she still loves Dothan over any other place. She likes both the small-town feel and the fact that the city has always aspired to more.

“Dothan has always been growing. It’s never stopped,” Payne said. “Dothan is still a wonderful place; I love the people here.”

Life, she said, has been good to her, although there have been difficult times.