As she turns 100, local woman reminisces on life in Dothan

Jane Faulkner Warren Payne remembers downtown Dothan when Blumberg’s and Baxter’s shoe store were where everyone shopped. She remembers when grand houses lined the downtown streets.
“Just big, white houses – like mansions – all the way up Main Street and North Oates Street,” Payne said.
Payne, who turns 100 on Wednesday, was born at Dothan’s Moody Hospital on Nov. 25, 1920. All those years have given her a long memory of life in Dothan. And while she doesn’t get out like she used to, she will celebrate those years this week in split visits with her children and their families.
“I don’t feel old; I do not feel old,” Payne said. “God is so good to us.”
Her father, W.C. Faulkner, was a banker. Her grandfather operated several businesses, including a livery. At one point she felt like she knew everybody in Dothan.
The Faulkner family had a cattle and horse farm around where Earline Road now intersects with Fortner Street near one of the entrances for Dothan’s Forever Wild Trail. The family’s land once stretched across Beaver Creek to Flowers Chapel Road.
“It was just beautiful,” Payne said.
The family’s land was slowly sold off over the decades. Payne’s Crestwood Village home is actually located on land that was once the Faulkner farm.
Payne was sitting on a second-row pew when First Baptist Church of Dothan opened its doors. Growing up, she lived with her family off Main Street. Her grandparents lived on Foster Street behind the original First United Methodist Church when it was known as Foster Street Methodist.
A former Miss Dothan, Payne graduated from Dothan High School in 1938. She remembers walking home after graduation and crying at the thought of not seeing her classmates. In school, she had a close-knit group of friends known as the Dixie Debs. They are all gone now except for Payne.
After high school, she married her sweetheart, Linton Warren, and moved to North Orange Street in what is Dothan’s Garden District. A wheat field grew near their home.
Payne has had opportunities to travel throughout her life, but she still loves Dothan over any other place. She likes both the small-town feel and the fact that the city has always aspired to more.
“Dothan has always been growing. It’s never stopped,” Payne said. “Dothan is still a wonderful place; I love the people here.”
Life, she said, has been good to her, although there have been difficult times.
Her first husband, Linton Warren, was a circuit court reporter – the youngest in Alabama at the time. They had five children together – one died in infancy while another died around age 7. Linton Warren died in 1951 from injuries he sustained in a car accident. Payne married a second time to Jack Payne, a widower who owned Dothan Optical and taught at Wallace Community College. They had two children together. Only four of her children are still living and she has outlived her siblings.
She wished she could still attend church like she once did, but members of the church check on her, she said. She loves people and just wants people to love each other. And she loves becoming a centenarian.
“I look forward to every day,” Payne said. “I think I can still do it because the Lord helps me.”
