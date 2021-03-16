BARN SWAP - A personal farm & shopping experience

McGriff Family Farms is a 90-acre farm located on Geneva County Road 73 with chickens, quail, ducks, rabbits, horses, hogs, and cattle.

The barn swaps started as part of a bigger idea to turn the family farm into a place where people could visit and shop in a farm store filled with beef products, eggs, chicken, and lamb, all raised on the farm. An outdoor kitchen and dining space were also in the plans for farm-to-table events. It was supposed to be a three-year plan. But when the COVID-19 pandemic forced everybody to be at home, the McGriffs and their adult children decided to accelerate things and built a green house. While they have coolers stocked, the farm store is still a work in progress. And sons Joseph and Harrison McGriff started Bear Creek Saw Mill, cutting wood from the farm to build chicken and rabbit coops.

McGriff Family Farms hosted its first barn swap in December. With vendors set up outside, people can spread out and have plenty of room to social distance.

“This just fills my heart,” Robin said. “We have been blessed.”