BARN SWAP - A personal farm & shopping experience

SLOCOMB – The McGriff family started their barn swaps with just chickens. People bought, sold, and traded chickens.
Then vendors asked if they could bring rabbits. Eventually, arts and crafts folks asked if they could set up booths at the family’s barn swaps.
So, on the first and third Saturdays, everyone has been welcome at McGriff Family Farms barn swaps.
“We’re spaced out and it’s fun,” said Robin McGriff, who manages the family’s farm with her husband Bryan McGriff and their adult children. “Everybody’s welcome to come and shop, come and sell, swap, whatever you want to do – even look if you don’t want to buy.”
The next barn swap hosted by McGriff Family Farms will be this Saturday, March 20 starting at 9 a.m.
At the most recent barn swap in early March, vendors were selling and trading rabbits, chickens, ducks, eggs, plants, and herbs, as well as a variety of handmade crafts such as soaps, vintage axes, metal art, leather goods, and painted saw blades. There was a vendor selling fried pork skins, and a neighbor had a tent for boiled peanuts. The younger McGriff sons even did a sawmill demonstration.
“I call it organized chaos,” said Kendal German, the Robin and Bryan McGriff’s daughter-in-law. “We get so excited over organized chaos.”
McGriff Family Farms is a 90-acre farm located on Geneva County Road 73 with chickens, quail, ducks, rabbits, horses, hogs, and cattle.
The barn swaps started as part of a bigger idea to turn the family farm into a place where people could visit and shop in a farm store filled with beef products, eggs, chicken, and lamb, all raised on the farm. An outdoor kitchen and dining space were also in the plans for farm-to-table events. It was supposed to be a three-year plan. But when the COVID-19 pandemic forced everybody to be at home, the McGriffs and their adult children decided to accelerate things and built a green house. While they have coolers stocked, the farm store is still a work in progress. And sons Joseph and Harrison McGriff started Bear Creek Saw Mill, cutting wood from the farm to build chicken and rabbit coops.
McGriff Family Farms hosted its first barn swap in December. With vendors set up outside, people can spread out and have plenty of room to social distance.
“This just fills my heart,” Robin said. “We have been blessed.”
In March, the McGriffs began charging vendors $5 each to help cover costs for a portable toilet. But there’s no charge to just come and look. Vendors begin setting up before the swap opens. Vendors leave as they sell out – many are gone by lunch. It’s one of the reasons the poultry and rabbit vendors, as well as customers, prefer the barn swap setting to crowded auctions or selling online.
Don Griffis raises goats, chickens, rabbits, turkey, and pigs at his New Brockton farm. He brought his rabbits to the most recent barn swap.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” Griffis said. “On the internet, you get so many people who don’t want to actually commit.”
