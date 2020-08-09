Boy Scout sets up box to collect retired American flags

When an American flag becomes tattered, most people are not sure how to dispose of it properly.

So Boy Scout Colton Ash made it his mission to provide an easy way for people to retire their worn-out flags.

“We knew there wasn’t anywhere in Dothan where you could go to just drop off a flag easily,” Colton said. “We wanted to make a drop box where people don’t really have to get out of their car, can just come by and put in American flags so that more American flags can be retired the proper way.”

A member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 38, 16-year-old Colton raised money to purchase a lock box where people could place their flags. The flags will be collected by Boy Scouts for proper disposal. The effort is Colton’s Eagle Scout project, one of the requirements for him to achieve the prestigious Eagle Scout rank.

The flag box is located at 1203 W. Newton St. in Dothan, a block behind First United Methodist Church. After raising money through friends, family and neighbors, Colton purchased the box from The Home Depot for about $200. Signs Etc. donated the print design on the outside of the box. The box sits near the curb for easy access.

Colton, a Houston Academy student, said a lot of people don’t know flag etiquette when it comes to disposal. Or, they know there is etiquette; they just don’t know how to ensure etiquette is followed.

U.S. Flag Code calls for flags to be retired when they become tattered or reach a point they are no longer a “fitting emblem.” Flags should be disposed of properly and in a dignified manner, preferably by burning. American Legion and VFW organizations often hold flag retirement ceremonies on Flag Day in June. In some ceremonies, flags are folded before they are burned. Some groups bury flags.