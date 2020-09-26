Bushel & Peck finds niche with vintage candle holders

“I never made candles before this,” Moore said. “I’ve always been crafty – I get it from both sides of my family, so I’ve always liked doing crafts, painting and art … it’s always been second nature.”

With an entrepreneurial spirit Moore said she gets from her father, she learned the craft with the idea that she may start a business. She kept potential business names in her phone and had a fondness for the 1950 song “A Bushel and a Peck” – first performed on Broadway in the musical “Guys and Dolls” and then later recorded by artists like Perry Como and Betty Hutton, Doris Day, and The Andrews Sisters.

She got a loan from her parents and Bushel & Peck Handcrafted was created in the spring of 2019. Moore has almost paid the loan from her parents off. She hopes to eventually expand her handcrafted products to include room sprays as well.

“I want it to grow one day big enough so I can move it out of my kitchen,” Moore said.

She learned most of her candle tricks watching YouTube videos. The rest she learned by trial and error.

Making candles is a process of waiting. Moore uses 100% soy wax. The wax is melted in a heating pot and cooled, scent is added and the wax cools some more until it reaches the perfect temperature for pouring.