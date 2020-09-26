Bushel & Peck finds niche with vintage candle holders

It’s like a treasure hunt when Laura Moore hits local antique and thrift shops in search of vintage containers. Dishes that once served tea and dessert will become holders for Moore’s hand-poured soy candles.
“I just love them because they are unique and you can reuse them,” Moore said. “You think about the story they may have, where they have been, what they were used for. …And then once you get a candle in it, you can always have it refilled and just use it over and over again. I try to find unique pieces.”
Moore created Bushel & Peck Handcrafted a year ago, pouring soy candles from the kitchen of her Dothan home. Since then, the small business has taken off with Bushel & Peck candles now available at 10 local retailers and Moore’s own booth at Old South Antique Mall. The candles are sold in traditional containers like jars and glass votives as well as in blocks for plug-in scent warmers. Moore has even poured candles in oyster shells.
But using vintage and other repurposed containers has become Bushel & Peck’s calling card.
Milk glass, colored glass dessert dishes, candy dishes, water goblets and vintage tea cups and saucers have all been used. So have silver goblets, tea kettles and vintage creamer pitchers.
“That’s what the best thing is – making people happy with something that’s pretty,” Moore said.
Naomi & Olive in downtown Dothan was the first retailer to carry Bushel & Peck candles and primarily carries the vintage candles. Owner Christy Keyton said the vintage dishes and containers appeal to her customers. There are a lot of candle companies out there and even a lot of regional people making candles. What Keyton likes about Bushel & Peck is that Moore creates candles and selects candles with specific retailers in mind.
Keyton actually gave Moore some of her late mother-in-law’s vintage glass to use for candles and even sold some of those finished candles in the downtown store.
“They’re just so fun because, first off, they look very different,” Keyton said. “Her scents are wonderful … but then when you burn the candle down, you have something left over.”
Moore offers a refill candle service for her vintage containers once a candle is burned down. She also has created custom scents for several of the businesses that carry the Bushel & Peck candles.
Bushel & Peck candles sell for a variety of prices depending on the container size. A tray of three oyster shell candles sells for $20 while a vintage container candle may sell for $15 to $20.
Candles were a fairly new venture for Moore when she started Bushel & Peck. She wanted to start a business using her craft skills and candles seemed like a good step in that direction.
“I never made candles before this,” Moore said. “I’ve always been crafty – I get it from both sides of my family, so I’ve always liked doing crafts, painting and art … it’s always been second nature.”
With an entrepreneurial spirit Moore said she gets from her father, she learned the craft with the idea that she may start a business. She kept potential business names in her phone and had a fondness for the 1950 song “A Bushel and a Peck” – first performed on Broadway in the musical “Guys and Dolls” and then later recorded by artists like Perry Como and Betty Hutton, Doris Day, and The Andrews Sisters.
She got a loan from her parents and Bushel & Peck Handcrafted was created in the spring of 2019. Moore has almost paid the loan from her parents off. She hopes to eventually expand her handcrafted products to include room sprays as well.
“I want it to grow one day big enough so I can move it out of my kitchen,” Moore said.
She learned most of her candle tricks watching YouTube videos. The rest she learned by trial and error.
Making candles is a process of waiting. Moore uses 100% soy wax. The wax is melted in a heating pot and cooled, scent is added and the wax cools some more until it reaches the perfect temperature for pouring.
Once she pours the melted soy wax into containers, Moore adds cotton wicks and allows the candles to cure for two days. It can take the candles up to two weeks to fully reach the intended scent potential, Moore said. The cotton wicks are held in place with Popsicle sticks drilled with holes and clothes pins to make the wicks stand up straight.
Moore uses a variety of scents – including seasonal scents, coastal scents, cocktail-inspired scents and even a collection inspired by the National Peanut Festival and featuring scents of peanut butter, cotton candy, candied apple and hazelnut coffee. Her most popular scent, however, is Black Currant Absinthe.
She also picks containers based on seasons. For example, she amassed a collection of milk glass for winter candles.
“I think out of all the antiques or vintage pieces, milk glass is my favorite,” Moore said.
