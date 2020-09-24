 Skip to main content
Chatoria Danzey turns 9
Chatoria Cheryl Jewel Danzey turned 9 years old on Sept. 23, 2020, and celebrated at her family’s home with a unicorn-themed water party on Sept. 26.

Born Sept. 23, 2011, Chatoria is the daughter of Elisha and Steve Danzey of Rehobeth. She is the granddaughter of Daniel and Bonnie Black of Panama City, Florida; Columbus and Martha Danzey of Headland; and Joe and Dorthy Dennis of Panama City.

Chatoria has a brother, Que Hudson, and sisters Nashavia, Victoria, Denaria and Desiree. She also has two special aunts, Cathy Greene of Texas and Linda Butts of Headland.

The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. in the New Brockton Senior Center. 

The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. in the New Brockton Senior Center. 

The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will meet on Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center at 11 a.m.

