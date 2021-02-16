Churches adapt for Ash Wednesday during COVID

“We’re going to impose them putting the Q-tip into ashes and then tracing across on their forehead and then dispose of that Q-tip,” said the Rev. James Dane, pastor of St. Columba. “Each person gets a separate Q-tip.”

The 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mass in the main sanctuary will each include Imposition of Ashes. There will also be services just for Imposition of Ashes at noon and 4 p.m. in the smaller chapel and a Spanish-language Mass with Imposition of Ashes at 7:30 p.m.

St. Columba will continue to observe social distancing as it has since the pandemic began, Dane said. Like so many others, the church is working on how to handle Easter services.

For several years, First United Methodist Church in Dothan has held Ashes to Go, a drive-thru Imposition of Ashes where members pull their car up to designated stations where a clergy member applies the ashes.