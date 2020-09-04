Cultural Arts Center hosts classes

The Cultural Arts Center in Dothan will hold art classes for kids and adults during September.
For more information, visit theculturalartscenter.org or call 334-699-2787. Registration is required for most classes.
Here is the schedule for September:
- The Littles Club – Pre-K and kindergarten ages on Mondays, Sept. 14, 21, and 28. Three, 30-minute classes from 10-11:30 a.m. Classes focus on creative movement, music and crafts. Cost, $45 for all three classes.
- Mom & Me Class: National Crazy Hat Day Celebration – Pre-K and kindergarten (and moms) on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 10-11 a.m. Make a crazy hat. Cost is $10.
- Story Hour –Pre-K or kindergarten as well as other younger age groups. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 10-11 a.m. Free but registration required. Also Available at www.facebook.com/Culturalartscenterdothan/.
- International Talk Like a Pirate Day – Grades K-5 on Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m.-noon. Wear a pirate costume to talk, walk and hunt treasure like a pirate. Cost is $15 for one student, $10 for each sibling.
- Elementary My Dears Art Club – For grades 1-6. Sept. 22, 4-5 p.m. Cost, $10.
- Beginners Morning Ballet – Class meets every Tuesday from Sept. 15-Dec. 8, 10-11 a.m. for grades 1-3 and 11 a.m.-noon for grades 4-6. Designed for the earliest introduction to ballet, students in both age groups will learn the basic foot and hand positions, floor movement to music, French terminology related to ballet, and how to perform as a group. Cost, $45 for 12 classes plus show. Ten students are needed for each class for it to make.
- STEAM Club Day – For grades 4-6. The Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math club will meet and work on a scientific “experiment” on Sept. 17, 4-5:30 p.m. Cost, $20. All materials provided.
- Middle Mind Benders Club – For grades 7-8. Meets Sept. 15 and 29, 4-5 p.m., for a variety of art projects. Students leave each class with a completed project. Cost, $10 per session.
- Drawing 101 – Grades 7-8. Meets Thursdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24, 4-5 p.m. Designed to provide middle-schoolers the basics of technique and use of tools. Cost, $30 for three lessons. Students will need a small spiral-bound sketchbook for homework between classes.
- Relaxing with Watercolors – For grades 9-12 and adults. Meets Mondays, Sept. 12, 21 and 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Basics of watercolors, techniques and tools. All supplies provided. Bring your favorite picture of something relaxing and turn it into watercolor art. Cost, $45 for all three classes.
- Marbling Day – For ages 17 and older. Learn the art of marbling with textiles and create one-of-a-kind art on a pillow. Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to noon. Cost, $45 per student; all supplies included. Registration required by Sept. 11.
- Cider and Craft – For ages 15 and older. Enjoy a cup of hot cider and paint your own cup of cider complete with real cinnamon sticks in your cup and a ribbon to hang it with. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to noon. Cost, $10; supplies provided. Registration required by Sept. 17.
