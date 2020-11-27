Dothan man battling lung cancer wants to be a blessing to others

“It’s important to me because I’ve been a very blessed person,” Freeman said. “I’ve been blessed and I just want to be a blessing to others.”

He also volunteers with Cancer Fighters Care Net Program, sharing his experience with new cancer patients and caregivers to ease their fears about the unknowns of treatment.

“Cancer is just devastating to people. You go there and you see people from all walks of life,” Freeman said. “I just hope that my story can inspire someone.”

Freeman is a now a staunch advocate for early detection and encourages other people to take control of their health.

“If you ever feel like something’s wrong with you, I advocate to them to go to find out. I know it saved my life,” Freeman said.

He still travels to Newnan’s CTCA every three weeks to get his blood drawn and every three months to get an MRI and CT scan, which he credits with helping catch his tumors while they’re still small and helping form an early diagnosis.

Through progress in cancer treatments, Freeman has been able to live a fairly normal life. He lost his hair during chemo and sometimes suffers from fatigue, but he still gets up every morning and takes his morning walk.