Dothan's Spark Theater competing in online Junior Theater Festival

Dothan's Spark Theater Company will compete in an online youth theater festival this weekend, getting feedback from Broadway professionals.
The 2021 Junior Theater Festival Online Extravaganza!, or JTF OE. The theater competition is being held Jan. 15-17. Produced by the Junior Theater Group in partnership with educational theater company iTheatrics, JTF OE is taking place as a pivot from iTheatrics’ flagship in-person festival event, the Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, which traditionally occurs over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.
During its 2021 JTF OE adjudication, the Spark Theater Company students will join a pod to enjoy, support, and learn from each other’s pre-recorded 10-minute performance of a Broadway Junior or Online Edition musical. Performing groups will receive live feedback on their performance from their adjudicators.
The 2021 Junior Theater Festival Online Extravaganza! will unite students and educators from 43 groups, 34 states, and six countries (United States, Canada, South Korea, England, New Zealand, and Australia). Students and teachers will also attend through the festival’s individual track.
The Junior Theater Festivals recognize the international global movement of young people and educators creating student-driven musical theater worldwide. The last in-person event, the 2020 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, united 7,000 students and educators from 128 educational musical theater groups representing 31 states, as well as Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. The Junior Theater Festival Atlanta was founded in 2003 and became an annual event in 2010.
Professionals participating in 2021's online version include Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet", "The Color Purple" Broadway); Kristin Chenoweth ("The Descendants," "Wicked" Broadway); songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("Dear Evan Hansen" and "La La Land"); and TikTok sensations Dan Mertzlufft ("Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical" concert).
Spark Theater’s After School Theater Program offers an opportunity for young people to participate in semester-long theater classes that take professional-level theater education and scale it down to the age and experience level of the performer.
Spark Theater Company has enjoyed success in the past at the Junior Theater Festival with both the company and individuals winning competitions. As recipients of the Freddie G Outstanding Production awards in 2020 and 2019 (at JTF Atlanta), the group performed a song for all attendees during the respective closing ceremonies. In 2018, Spark Theater Company won a Freddie G award for Excellence in Acting at JTF Atlanta.