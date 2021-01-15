Dothan's Spark Theater competing in online Junior Theater Festival

Dothan's Spark Theater Company will compete in an online youth theater festival this weekend, getting feedback from Broadway professionals.

The 2021 Junior Theater Festival Online Extravaganza!, or JTF OE. The theater competition is being held Jan. 15-17. Produced by the Junior Theater Group in partnership with educational theater company iTheatrics, JTF OE is taking place as a pivot from iTheatrics’ flagship in-person festival event, the Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, which traditionally occurs over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.

During its 2021 JTF OE adjudication, the Spark Theater Company students will join a pod to enjoy, support, and learn from each other’s pre-recorded 10-minute performance of a Broadway Junior or Online Edition musical. Performing groups will receive live feedback on their performance from their adjudicators.

The 2021 Junior Theater Festival Online Extravaganza! will unite students and educators from 43 groups, 34 states, and six countries (United States, Canada, South Korea, England, New Zealand, and Australia). Students and teachers will also attend through the festival’s individual track.