Egg Quest returns to Dothan Area Botanical Gardens

Egg Quest, a public art project hosted by the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, returns to the 46-acre facility beginning Monday, March 1. This event combines the artistic skills of area students and local artists with the beauty of the gardens and will continue through Easter Sunday, April 4.

Now in its third year, Egg Quest involves the display of approximately two dozen four-foot wooden eggs that have been creatively painted. The colorful eggs are scattered throughout the garden for visitors to see and enjoy. A children’s map and questionnaire will encourage children to answer questions about certain eggs.

A completed questionnaire, including your vote for your favorite egg, makes a child eligible to win a large Easter basket in a drawing on Sunday, March 28. On that day, admission to the gardens will be free from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.