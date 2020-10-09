Exhibit shows layers of work throughout artist's life

“The show really is about combining very old work with new work and sort of seeing relationships,” Armstrong said. “For me, it’s been really fun… You never lose who you are.”

Armstrong’s works have been exhibited nationally and internationally. Her artist books and artworks are in collections at the Museum of Modern Art and Time Inc. in New York. They are in museums in London and Paris as well as Birmingham, Alabama. Her sculptures have been commissioned for atriums in buildings like the Civitan International Research Center at the University of Alabama in Birmingham – which was a piece commissioned in 2014 by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Alabama-Mississippi Chapter. For that piece, Armstrong studied the illness to learn everything she could about what it does to the brain and nerve endings.

“You’re not trying to solve it; you’re just trying to understand it and come up with a piece of art,” she said.