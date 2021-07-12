Exhibits highlight museum, private collections for upcoming Art After Hours

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new exhibits officially open Thursday during Art After Hours, a monthly event that lets the public come into the museum outside of normal operating hours. Thursday’s gathering will be 5:30-8 p.m.

“For Keeps: Selections from the Permanent Collection” will be on display until Sept. 25 along with “Self-Taught,” an exhibit of American folk art from the permanent collection and featuring works by Mose “T” Tolliver, Woodie Long, Jimmy Lee Sudduth, William Dawson and Bernie Sims – all self-taught artists.

Also from the permanent collection, a series of botanical prints by artist Alice Mason – known for her abstract paintings – will be on display through the end of the year.

“I actually found them in a box, and they are pieces from a sketchbook,” Lemmer said. “From the notes I have found, she just experimented with different things, and I think this work must have come from a book that she was experimenting with printmaking techniques.”

But art collections don’t have to be restricted to museum walls or vaults. The Wiregrass Museum of Art’s upcoming exhibits highlight not only the museum’s own permanent collection but art from a private Alabama collector on loan to the museum.