Exhibits highlight museum, private collections for upcoming Art After Hours

The Wiregrass Museum of Art has a permanent collection of 700 pieces of art.
The collection includes Dothan artist Dale Kennington’s well-known oil painting “The Debutantes,” currently hanging in the museum’s front gallery. But there are also pieces like the whimsical sculpture by Dale Lewis, “Beauty School Dropout” – a chair with a back fashioned into a bobby pin with a bow on top and two little pony tails in the back.
There are pieces by international artists like Josef Albers. The Dothan museum is even home to the largest collection in Alabama of works by American artist Frank Stella.
“We always have a space in our entrance galleries dedicated to the museum’s permanent collection,” said Dana-Marie Lemmer, the museum’s executive director and curator. “That’s really to give our visitors an idea of who we are as an organization, and the collection really serves a lot of purposes both for education – we use it for lesson planning and for our camps and our workshops – but it also informs our exhibitions.”
Along with the permanent collection, the Wiregrass Museum of Art has another 400 pieces of art in its care, including an education collection. While many pieces are donated (like the Frank Stella works) others are purchased by the museum.
When not on display, pieces in the permanent collection are kept secure in the museum’s vault.
The new exhibits officially open Thursday during Art After Hours, a monthly event that lets the public come into the museum outside of normal operating hours. Thursday’s gathering will be 5:30-8 p.m.
“For Keeps: Selections from the Permanent Collection” will be on display until Sept. 25 along with “Self-Taught,” an exhibit of American folk art from the permanent collection and featuring works by Mose “T” Tolliver, Woodie Long, Jimmy Lee Sudduth, William Dawson and Bernie Sims – all self-taught artists.
Also from the permanent collection, a series of botanical prints by artist Alice Mason – known for her abstract paintings – will be on display through the end of the year.
“I actually found them in a box, and they are pieces from a sketchbook,” Lemmer said. “From the notes I have found, she just experimented with different things, and I think this work must have come from a book that she was experimenting with printmaking techniques.”
But art collections don’t have to be restricted to museum walls or vaults. The Wiregrass Museum of Art’s upcoming exhibits highlight not only the museum’s own permanent collection but art from a private Alabama collector on loan to the museum.
“Nice Work if You Can Get It” features an eclectic mix of art works, including sculptures created with metal tools. Some of the pieces are by artists whose works are also featured from the museum’s collection – such as Dale Lewis’ cartoonish lip sculpture “Queen of the Lipstack.”
“I really hope it inspires people to collect themselves,” Lemmer said. “… The point really is just support what you love.”
