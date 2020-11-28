Faith guides local artist

When Temi Ayodeji was a teenager, an argument with her father led her to put her vision of him down in a drawing.

She felt her father was too strict and hard on her. In her native Nigeria, talking back to a parent was not done. The only way Ayodeji knew to express her anger was through art. Her intent was to make him look evil and much older than he was at the time. But most people end up seeing a wise old man. And, actually, the adult Ayodeji does see her father as wise.

“A lot of people have seen it, and they just love the old man,” she said of the painting. “And, for me, I was drawing a wicked old man. But, no, this is an old, aged man with wisdom.”

The piece took on a life of its own as more and more people saw the painting and shared what they saw. Ayodeji reinterpreted the drawing as an abstract created with acrylic paints on a large canvas. She enjoys hearing people’s take on the painting. People insist they see a wise old man. Or, they think it’s a painting of Moses. Some see a lion.

Ayodeji still sees an old man.

The piece, now titled “The Lion of Judah,” currently hangs in the foyer of her Dothan home.