Functional art: Spoonmaker Orran Scruggs carves out a new artistic life

Scruggs has plans to expand what he makes – he has designs for a beard comb, for example. But, he said, he doesn’t want to take the fun out of it. He enjoys woodworking so much, he wishes he had found it sooner.

When he started, he sold his spoons through an online Etsy store, but now most of his sales are by word of mouth or through social media pages like Instagram (orrangeman). And customers have also found him at Mural City Coffee Co. – the downtown business has not only been a wholesale customer but has also allowed Scruggs to set up a table to sell his spoons in the past.

It can take Scruggs more than an hour to make one piece, although he hopes to increase his production and lower his costs with some new equipment that will allow him to do more spoons and spatulas in less time.

He doesn’t have a favorite type of wood but likes using woods in different ways, such as his Unity spoons. Scruggs glues two pieces of poplar together – one piece heat-treated to darken the wood; one piece not.

“The concept is this is the same exact wood; it’s poplar,” Scruggs said. “So, this represents the brown race and this represents the white race So, I just put them together and they serve together.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.