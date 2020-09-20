Hattie Bell King turns 100

Hattie Bell King of Gordon will celebrate her 100th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was born during the blossoming of the Harlem Renaissance, an intellectual and artistic explosion centered in New York City.

Ms. Hattie married Haston King in August 1942. She is the mother of Jackie Burgess of Harlem, New York, and Ronald King of Gordon. Ms. Hattie has two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Hattie King was proud to become the first African-American female council person for the town of Gordon. While living in Gordon, she was a devoted member of Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church and served as the president of the gospel choir. She is affectionately known by many Gordon residents for her delicious cakes, pies, and preserves.

Ms.Hattie still enjoys watching tennis, guessing the puzzles on her favorite television game shows, and cheering on Alabama football.