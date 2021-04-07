Hearing aid technology constantly evolving

Today’s hearing aids can stream music from your smartphone, create more natural sound and recognize when you’re in a busy restaurant.

Plus, you no longer have to fumble with tiny batteries if you don’t want to.

“They’re definitely more sophisticated now in noise management, noise suppression, and that will give you more distinct speech understanding and more clarity in the hearing device,” said Audiologist Blakely Ellis of Physicians Hearing Center.

The Dothan Eagle and Physicians Hearing Center are now accepting essays for the 2021 hearing aid contest. The winner or winners will receive free hearing aids. If you or someone you know needs hearing aids, simply submit a short essay to be considered for the contest. A free hearing test will be conducted to determine the level of hearing loss. Deadline for submissions is May 7.

The contest has been going on for around 20 years, and last year six Wiregrass residents received new hearing aids.

In the past, hearing aids had more of a “tunnel” hearing approach, Ellis said, with sound filtered into the device.