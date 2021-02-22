Hearts honor those with dementia and their caregivers

Paper hearts hang along a fence behind First United Methodist Church in Dothan, lining a small section of Burdeshaw Street with a kaleidoscope of colors.

The hearts, protected in plastic covers, are a way to let caregivers and families dealing with dementia know that they’re not alone – even during a year of isolation.

“I wanted to do something special for our five-year anniversary, and our theme has always been love – it’s love in the moment,” said Katie Holland, director of the Respite Care Ministry. “I thought since we all did our own heart and each one had their own unique version of our hearts and we connected them together, it would be a beautiful picture of respite care.”

Holland said the COVID-19 pandemic has led the ministry’s staff to come up with new ways to express support for caregivers and their loved ones with dementia. Holland said she had seen a similar art display elsewhere.

The display went up earlier this month and will remain on display until the end of February.

Some hearts have the names of individuals who have come through the Respite Care Ministry or are currently attending.