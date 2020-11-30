Holiday festivities make Christmas merry

Everybody still hopes for a Christmas season that is merry and bright, including event organizers.

Communities, businesses and local organizations will host a variety of festive holiday events this year even though some adaptations have been made to accommodate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a rundown of some upcoming events:

Downtowns

Local downtowns will be festive this year.

A Christmas parade and tree lighting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, in downtown Headland from 6-9 p.m.

The City of Enterprise will be hosting a series of holiday events this week, starting with a parade on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Enterprise and a tree lighting on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at Enterprise City Hall.

On Dec. 5, Christmas at the Farmers Market will be held 7 a.m. to noon along with a Whoville Holiday Celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Enterprise. Get more details at visitenterprise.com.

Dothan’s Downtown Christmas Festival is set for Dec. 5 from 3-8 p.m.

Light things up