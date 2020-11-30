Holiday festivities make Christmas merry

Everybody still hopes for a Christmas season that is merry and bright, including event organizers.
Communities, businesses and local organizations will host a variety of festive holiday events this year even though some adaptations have been made to accommodate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a rundown of some upcoming events:
Downtowns
Local downtowns will be festive this year.
A Christmas parade and tree lighting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, in downtown Headland from 6-9 p.m.
The City of Enterprise will be hosting a series of holiday events this week, starting with a parade on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Enterprise and a tree lighting on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at Enterprise City Hall.
On Dec. 5, Christmas at the Farmers Market will be held 7 a.m. to noon along with a Whoville Holiday Celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Enterprise. Get more details at visitenterprise.com.
Dothan’s Downtown Christmas Festival is set for Dec. 5 from 3-8 p.m.
Light things up
Gardens Aglow at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens on Headland Avenue will be held on Friday and Saturday evenings through Dec. 19 (except for Dec. 12). From 5-8 p.m., you can stroll through the festive lights strung along the garden’s paved walkway. You will have to purchase a ticket in advance for a specific night and time slot online at www.dabg.com. Tickets are $8 and children ages 8 and younger will be admitted free of charge.
Live performances
A tradition for many during the holidays is taking in a performance. The Southeast Alabama Dance Company will present its yearly performance of “The Nutcracker” this week, Dec. 3-6, at the Dothan Civic Center. Tickets start at $20. Visit dothanciviccenter.org or call 334-615-3175 for ticket information.
Music South’s annual Holiday Concert and Gala Dinner with the Atlanta Pops will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Dothan Civic Center and Patti Rutland Jazz will present its original “Santa’s Workshop” on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, also at the civic center.
The Southeast Alabama Community Theatre will perform “Greater Tuna” as its holiday production with performances at the Cultural Arts Center, Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19, at 7 p.m.
The Tri-State Community Orchestra will present its Christmas Fantasy Concert on Dec. 11-12 at 8:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center.
And later this month, country artist John Berry will return to the Dothan Civic Center with his “Christmas Songs and Stories” tour. The concert will be Dec. 20.
Saddle Up Santa
Normally held at the Dothan Boots and Saddle Club, this year’s Saddle Up Santa has been moved to the Houston County Farm Center located at the intersection of Cottonwood Road and Ross Clark Circle in Dothan, where the roomier venue allows for a drive-thru event. The free event, adapted due to the pandemic, will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event focuses on families struggling with little money to spend, especially during the holidays. This year, families will stay in their vehicles and enter the Cottonwood Road entrance to the Farm Center. Local nonprofits and other organizations will set up along the drive-thru path in decorated booths, handing out information and goodies for children.
The Salvation Army of Dothan and Waffle House will provide free, pre-packaged lunches for everyone as long as supplies last. And, of course, Santa Claus will be handing out stockings stuffed with toys and goodies for children, who are encouraged to bring their letters to Santa and drop them in the Saddle Up Santa mailbox.
