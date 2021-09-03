 Skip to main content
Houston County health scores, Aug. 16-20
Houston County health scores, Aug. 16-20

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Aug. 16-20 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Bar East, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 8/20/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Celebrity Station Concession (East), 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 8/20/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Chick-Fil-A @ Wiregrass Commons, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 8/19/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Comfort Inn & Suites, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/17/2021, 93, Hotel/Motel

Comfort Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/17/2021, 91, Limited Food

Cottonwood High School, 663 Houston St., Cottonwood, 8/20/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Cowboy's, 4657 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/17/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Denny's, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/17/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Courtyard By Marriott, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/18/2021, 92, Hotel/Motel

Dothan Courtyard By Marriott Kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/18/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dothan High School, 3209 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/19/2021, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Dothan Preparatory Academy, 1236 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/20/2021, 95, School Lunchroom - Public

Girard Intermediate School, 600 Girard Ave., Dothan, 8/19/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Girard Primary School, 522 Girard Ave., Dothan, 8/19/2021, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Heard Elementary School, 201 Daniel Circle, Dothan, 8/19/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

HOBO Pantry #25, 204 E. Church St., Columbia, 8/19/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Hop-In #1, 1804 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/18/2021, 88, Limited Food

Mildred's Restaurant & Tea Room, 401 N. Alice St., Dothan, 8/18/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/18/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment

Morris Slingluff Elementary School, 4130 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/20/2021, 95, School Lunchroom - Public

Motel 6 #1233, 2907 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/18/2021, 90, Hotel/Motel

Murphy Mill, 4279 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/18/2021, 96, Limited Food

Piggly Wiggly, 119 E. Church St., Columbia, 8/19/2021, 95, Retail Food Store

Pilot Travel Center #603, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Pizza Hut #36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/18/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Providence Christian School, 4847 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 8/16/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Private

Raceway #988, 15809 U.S. Highway 231 S., Slocomb, 8/20/2021, 96, Limited Food

Sabores de Mi Tierra, 7990 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 8/20/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Selma Street Elementary, 1501 W. Selma St., Dothan, 8/20/2021, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Shell #105, 2214 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/18/2021, 94, Limited Food

Shell #116, 2940 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 8/19/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Shell #139, 1101 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 8/17/2021, 92, Limited Food

Shell #143/Subway 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/19/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Southside Kiddie Kollege, 1746 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 8/18/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

Sun Stop #618, 2747 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/20/2021, 96, Limited Food

Sun Stop #650, 2357 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/20/2021, 98, Limited Food

Taco Bell #037357, 3927 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/18/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Taziki's Mediterranean Café, 4700 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/19/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

The Bean Bro, 6135 Fortner St., Dothan, 8/19/2021, 98, Limited Food

The Crossing at Big Creek (Bar West), 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 8/20/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

The Crossing at Big Creek (The Yellow Rose), 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 8/20/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Twisted Spur (The), 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 8/20/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Vision Nutrition, 126 S. Alice St., Dothan, 8/20/2021, 95, Limited Food

Webb Elementary School, 178 Depot St., Webb, 8/19/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Wendy's Hamburgers #307, 2100 Ross Clark Circle S., Dothan, 8/17/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Westgate Christian School & Childcare, 617 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/18/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

Winchesters, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 8/20/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Bakery #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/20/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Deli #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/20/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/20/2021, 95, Retail Food Store

Winn Dixie Seafood Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/20/2021, 95, Retail Food Store

