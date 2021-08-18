 Skip to main content
Houston County health scores, Aug. 2-6
Houston County health scores, Aug. 2-6

Houston County health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Aug. 2-6 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Ahi Poke Bar, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 604, Dothan, 8/3/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Angels Childcare and Academy, 1041 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 8/2/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

Blue Moon Café, 153 Mary Lou Lane #2, Dothan, 8/6/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Bossman's Seafood, 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/3/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Burger King #3610, 2203 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/3/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Chicken Salad Chick @ Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 8/3/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/4/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Clarion Inn & Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/2/2021, 81, Hotel/Motel

Clarion Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/5/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Crazy Monkey Bar & Grill (The), 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/6/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Daily Grind Café (The), 33 S. Broad St. #3, Cowarts, 8/3/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/5/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Delicious Bundts & Things, 108 Montana St., Dothan, 8/5/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Fazoli's, 3421 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/6/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Fly By Night Grill, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Dothan, 8/6/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Food Depot Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 8/2/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Food Depot Market, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 8/2/2021, 94, Retail Food Store

Gracie's Adventure Club, 519 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/6/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

Hobo Pantry #7, 6322 U.S. Highway 84 E., Cowarts, 8/3/2021, 89, Limited Food

IHOP #4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/2/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Jack's Family Restaurant #299, 3401 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/5/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4771 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/6/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Larry's Bar-B-Que West, 3115 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/2/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #1289, 3520 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/6/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #18941, 2251 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/5/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #3267, 2101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/3/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Mom's Kitchen, 1545 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/2/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Nuts To Go, 105 Apple Ave., Dothan, 8/2/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Panda Chinese Restaurant, 3341 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/6/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Panera Bread #1505, 3515 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/2/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Red Lobster #0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/6/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Roundabout Plantation, 321 Roundabout Drive, Dothan, 8/3/2021, 98, Limited Food

S&M's Café, 200 E. Powell St., Dothan, 8/3/2021, 96, Mobile Food Commissary

SayIt Hotdogs & More, 184 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/2/2021, 96, Mobile Food Commissary

Shoney's, 3054 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Southeast Health Doctor's Lounge, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 8/3/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Stuckey's Diner, 220 E. Powell St., Dothan, 8/3/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Subway #4002, 1557 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/5/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Taj Café, 3102 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/5/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

TGI Friday's, 3370 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/2/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/3/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

