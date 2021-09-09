Houston County health scores, Aug. 23-27

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Aug. 23-27 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
231 Mini Mart, 4684 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/24/2021, 94, Limited Food
A.W. Herndon #112, 1817 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/24/2021, 93, Limited Food
Arby's #5690, 4037 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/26/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Elementary School, 100 Barfield St., Ashford, 8/23/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Ashford High School, 607 Church St., Ashford, 8/23/2021, 94, School Lunchroom - Public
Auntie A's Salsa, 143 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/23/2021, 96, Limited Food
Bakehouse (The), 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 8/25/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc., 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/27/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Beeline Motel, 733 N. Oates St., Dothan, 8/26/2021, 85, Hotel/Motel
Bella's Fine Dining, 111 W. Troy St., Dothan, 8/26/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Beverlye Intermediate School, 1025 S. Beverlye Road, Dothan, 8/26/2021, 93, School Lunchroom - Public
Blue Plate (The), 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/26/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Breeze-In Mart #3, 2552 S. State Highway 109, Dothan, 8/27/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Chappy's BBQ, 5702 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 8/27/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
Columbia Food Mart, 101 S. Washington St., Columbia, 8/25/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
D&B Home Style Cooking, 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/23/2021, 82, Mobile Food Commissary
Dothan City School Headstart Center, 900 W. Powell, Dothan, 8/27/2021, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Dothan Inn and Suites, 2841 Ross Clark Circle W., Dothan, 8/26/2021, 89, Hotel/Motel
Hangar 38, 3120 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/24/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Haven Academy, 1062 Hadden Road, Rehobeth, 8/27/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service
Hidden Lake Primary School, 1475 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 8/26/2021, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
HOBO Pantry #6, 735 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 8/25/2021, 93, Limited Food
Hogan's Diner, 771 N. Range St., Dothan, 8/26/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Holiday Inn Express Kitchen, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/24/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/24/2021, 90, Hotel/Motel
Houston County High School, 200 W. Church St., Columbia, 8/25/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Hunt's Restaurant Lounge & Oyster Bar, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 8/24/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment
Highway 52 Café, 121 E. Church St., Columbia, 8/25/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Kelly Springs Elementary, 1124 Kelly Springs Road, Dothan, 8/27/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Mealz On Wheelz Food Truck LLC, 233 Spyglass Road, Dothan, 8/26/2021, 92, Mobile Food Service
P.A.S.S. Academy, 201 E. Wilson St., Dothan, 8/24/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Pantry (The), 895 Hooper Cherry Road, Dothan, 8/23/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Philly City, 983 N. Range St., Dothan, 8/26/2021, 92, Mobile Food Service
Piggly Wiggly, 767 W. Selma St., Dothan, 8/26/2021, 95, Retail Food Store
Rehobeth Elementary School, 5631 County Road 203, Dothan, 8/27/2021, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Rehobeth High School, 373 Malvern Road, Dothan, 8/27/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Rehobeth Middle School, 5631 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 8/27/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 8/25/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Salty Sammich, 6270 S. State Highway 605, Dothan, 8/27/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Sea Market, 1461 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/23/2021, 95, Retail Food Store
Smith's Tru-Value, 101 E. Church St., Columbia, 8/25/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Subway #20623, 1932 Old Ashford Highway, Ashford, 8/23/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Super 8 Motel, 2215 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/26/2021, 94, Hotel/Motel
The Dog House, 805 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 8/25/2021, 97, Mobile Food Service
Waffle House #1613, 4091 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/26/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #335, 1925 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/24/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment