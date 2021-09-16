 Skip to main content
Houston County health scores, Aug. 30-Sept. 3
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Aug. 30-Sept. 3 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

American Inn, 3118 E. Main St., Dothan, 9/1/2021, 86, Hotel/Motel

Annie Pearl's Home Cooking, 4930 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 8/31/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Barberitos, 100 Apple Ave., Suite 6, Dothan, 9/2/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Bojangles Restaurant, 1074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/1/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment

Bread of Life Ministries, 213 W. Crawford St., Dothan, 9/3/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Brenda's Preparatory School, 1792 Headland Ave., Dothan, 9/1/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service

Building Blocks Child Development Center, 1065 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, 8/31/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

Calvary Weekday Ministry, 901 Montezuma Ave., Dothan, 9/1/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service

Carver 9th Grade Academy, 1001 Webb Road, Dothan, 9/3/2021, 95, School Lunchroom - Public

Celebration at Jones Crossing, 2031 Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 9/1/2021, 99, Mobile Food Commissary

Cottonwood Mart, 13306 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 9/3/2021, 93, Limited Food

Dakota Coffee Works, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/2/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Dothan City Early Education Center, 1665 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 9/1/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Eve's Garden, 2323 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/3/2021, 98, Limited Food

Faine Elementary School (Jerry Lee), 1901 Stringer St., Dothan, 8/31/2021, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Faith Deliverance Ministries of Berachah, 1310 W. Carroll St., Dothan, 9/3/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Featured Players Cabaret, 3178 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 8/31/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Flour Sack Bakery (The), 286 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/31/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Hardee's of Dothan #4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/1/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Highlands Elementary, 1400 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 9/1/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Hots Deli, 180 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/31/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Little Caesar's Pizza #5, 2090 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/1/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Marco's Pizza East, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/31/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

McDonalds #33094 (84 West), 4740 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/31/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Mia's Italian Restaurant, 2695 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/2/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Momma Goldberg's Deli West, 104 Apple Drive, Suite 5, Dothan, 8/31/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Raceway #6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/3/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Robert's Grill, 5192 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 8/31/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Rollin' Trapp (The) LLC, 1731 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 8/31/2021, 100, Mobile Food Service

Southeast Health Child Development, 302 Haven Drive, Dothan, 9/1/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service

Subway #17864, 2336 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/1/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Subway #21390, 2004 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/1/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Subway (Flowers), 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/31/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment

Super Mart, 2409 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/3/2021, 92, Limited Food

Taylor Grocery, 1525 S. County Road 59, Taylor, 8/31/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Towne Place Suites Kitchen, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 8/31/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Vibe Nutrition, 3681 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/3/2021, 95, Limited Food

Waffle House #407, 3591 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/1/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Walker's Deluxe Motel, 3212 E. Main St., Dothan, 9/1/2021, 95, Hotel/Motel

Walmart Fuel Kiosk, 3885 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/31/2021, 98, Limited Food

Zaxby's, 3205 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/2/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

