Houston County health scores, Aug. 9-13

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Aug. 9-13 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
AMC Dothan Pavillion 12, 4843 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/9/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Food Depot #7062, 1860 Old Highway 84 E., Ashford, 8/11/2021, 92, Retail Food Store
Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 8/11/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/12/2021, 96, Retail Food Store
Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/12/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Bay Springs Chevron, 8285 U.S. Highway 84 W., Dothan, 8/13/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Breeze-In Mart #1, 2907 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, 8/9/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Cactus Flower Café, 5412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/10/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Chili's Grill & Bar, 3083 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/10/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/11/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
CiCi's Deli, 102 Montana St., Dothan, 8/9/2021, 92, Mobile Food Commissary
Clean Eatz, 560 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/10/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood Coffee Company, 12962 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 8/11/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Country Inn & Suites, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/10/2021, 76, Hotel/Motel
Domino's Pizza, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/9/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Nutrition, 3600 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/11/2021, 95, Limited Food
Dothan Quick Mart #1, 146 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/10/2021, 96, Limited Food
Dothan Quick Mart #2, 2977 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/10/2021, 96, Limited Food
Dreamers Child Development Center, 1044 State Highway 92, Newton, 8/13/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service
Fast Stop, 2799 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/9/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Frank's Mobile Café, 919 E. Newton, Dothan, 8/9/2021, 92, Mobile Food Service
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/10/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #2, 616 N. Oates St., Dothan, 8/11/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Home2 Suites by Hilton Kitchen, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/10/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Honeysuckle Convenience 653 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 8/13/2021, 94, Limited Food
Hongry Houzz Commissary, 920 Blackshear St., Dothan, 8/12/2021, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Hongry Houzz Mobile Unit, 105 Montana St., Dothan, 8/12/2021, 95, Mobile Food Service
Howard Johnson, 2244 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/11/2021, 90, Hotel/Motel
Howard Johnson Kitchen, 2244 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/11/2021, 96, Limited Food
Jersey Mikes Subs, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 8/11/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
KC Kreative Catering, 4640 State Highway 109 S., Slocomb, 8/9/2021, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Kickin Chicken Commissary, 732 N. Oates, Dothan, 8/12/2021, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Kickin Chicken Mobile Unit, 732 N. Oates, Dothan, 8/12/2021, 96, Mobile Food Service
Kyoto Sushi, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/10/2021, 84, Food Service Establishment
Long John Silver's, 3488 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/12/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Metro Diner, 2777 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/12/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Mikata Japanese Steak House, 4600 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/10/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Murphy USA #7779, 3370 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/13/2021, 96, Limited Food
My Pie, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/9/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Nanna's Soul Food & BBQ, 451 Canterbury Farms Road, Midland City, 8/12/2021, 96, Mobile Food Service
Oishi Sushi & Grill, 3522 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/11/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
One Stop Food Store, 6762 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 8/11/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Our Place Bar & Grill, 14805 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 8/13/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/12/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Papa John's #1906, 2004 Ross Clark Circle S., Dothan, 8/9/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Petro South #222, 14341 U.S. Highway 231 S., Cottonwood, 8/11/2021, 92, Limited Food
Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves Street, Dothan, 8/12/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Quick Stop, 2984 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/13/2021, 95, Limited Food
Raceway #6960, 3605 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/13/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Shell Food Mart #115, 3376 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/9/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
Siddity Dogs, 305 Mill Creek Circle, Dothan, 8/9/2021, 92, Mobile Food Service
Sleep Inn & Suites, 4654 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/10/2021, 92, Hotel/Motel
Sleep Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4654 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/10/2021, 96, Limited Food
Star-lite Drive-in, 14200 U.S. Highway 84, Newton, 8/13/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Subway #7289, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/9/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Super Canton, 2200 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/13/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Taqueria Mi Rancho, 2413 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/9/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
TC Petro, 2329 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 8/13/2021, 95, Limited Food
Thai House of Dothan, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/10/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
The Naked Bone, 967 S. College St., Newton, 8/12/2021, 96, Mobile Food Service
Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/13/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Tikiz of the Wiregrass, 2400 Helms Road, Rehobeth, 8/9/2021, 92, Mobile Food Service
Waffle House #1043, 2442 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/11/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1317, 2325 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/12/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/12/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Wicksburg High School, 1172 State Highway 123, Newton, 8/13/2021, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Xtreme Air Trampoline Park, 441 Nypro Lane, Dothan, 8/11/2021, 98, Limited Food
ZTEC, 13668 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 8/13/2021, 84, Food Service Establishment