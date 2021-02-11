Houston County Health Scores, Jan. 1-31

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 1-31 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Arby's No. 5690, 4037 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/14/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland St., Ashford, 1/25/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc. No. 2, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/15/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Bean Press (The), 411 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 1/25/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Bella's Fine Dining, 111 W. Troy St., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Bella's Wine Bar, 107 W. Troy St., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 98, Limited Food
Bethlehem Child Development Center, 416 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, 1/11/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Boiler Room, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 1/12/2021, 99, Limited Food
Bojangles Restaurant, 1074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/13/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Burger King No. 12279, 1165 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 1/13/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Calvary Weekday Ministry, 901 Montezuma Ave., Dothan, 1/4/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 1/5/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Chick-Fil-A, 3418 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Chill Lounge, 164 S. Foster St., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Christian Kids Academy, 205 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 1/5/2021, 93, Daycare Food Service
Clean Eatz, 560 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/8/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Coleman Center at Troy University, 504 University Drive, Dothan, 1/13/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Conestoga Steak House, 3549 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/12/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Cowboy's, 4657 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/12/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dakota Coffee Works, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
David's Pizza, 427 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 1/25/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Delicious Bundts & Things, 108 Montana St., Dothan, 1/12/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Desserts by Jolando, 545 W. Main St., Suite 30, Dothan, 1/7/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dobb's Bar-B-Que, 2636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/14/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Country Club (Club House), 200 S. Cherokee, Dothan, 1/7/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/7/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Exprezit, 7729 State Highway 52 E., Webb, 1/22/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Farley Nuclear Plant, 7388 N. State Highway 95, Columbia, 1/8/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Fast Lane No. 2, 1814 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/5/2021, 95, Limited Food
Flour House Bakery, 4701 S. State Highway 109, Slocomb, 1/12/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Flour Sack Bakery (The), 286 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/5/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Flowers Hospital, 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/11/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
God's Lil Angels, 3296 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/11/2021, 94, Daycare Food Service
Grand on Foster (The), 170 N. Foster St., Dothan, 1/4/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
High Wired Coffee Roasters, 4516 Fortner St., Suite 3, Dothan, 1/8/2021, 1, Mobile Food Service
Hogan's Diner, 771 N. Range St., Dothan, 1/5/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Home2 Suites by Hilton Kitchen, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/13/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Houston County Adult Day Care Center, 407 Houston St., Dothan, 1/11/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Ivey Farm Meats, 3342 Enon Road, Webb, 1/22/2021, 97, Retail Food Store
Johnny B Smokin' Restaurant, 12283 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 1/8/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Juice Shack (The), 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/25/2021, 98, Limited Food
KFC/Taco Bell F569063, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/14/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Kiddie Garden Too, 172 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 1/14/2021, 97, Limited Food
Kinza Japanese Restaurant, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/14/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Kiss My Axe, 256 N. Foster St., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Larry's Bar-B-Que East, 1036 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Linden Street Grocery, 803 Linden St., Dothan, 1/12/2021, 97, Limited Food
McDonald's No. 1289, 3520 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Mount Olive Christian Fellowship Church, 701 S. Appletree St., Dothan, 1/14/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Murphy USA No. 7691, 4454 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/8/2021, 95, Limited Food
On the Rise Academy, 1133 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/25/2021, 93, Daycare Food Service
Our Place Bar & Grill, 14805 U.S. Highway 84 W., Wicksburg, 1/15/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Panda Chinese Restaurant, 3341 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/14/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly Discount Foods, 1140 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/4/2021, 96, Retail Food Store
Raceway No. 6960, 3605 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/15/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Rain, 145 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/5/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Roosevelt Room, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 1/12/2021, 98, Limited Food
Shell Food Mart No. 115, 3376 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Shute Pecan Company, 1475 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/14/2021, 97, Limited Food
Simply Cakes, 7985 U.S. Highway 84 W., Dothan, 1/15/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Southside Kiddie Kollege, 1746 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 1/14/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Subway (Flowers Hospital), 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/11/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Subway No. 21390, 2004 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/15/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Subway No. 20623, 1932 Old Ashford Highway, Ashford, 1/25/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/11/2021, 96, Retail Food Store
Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/11/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Tanda Room (The), 158 S. Foster St., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Target/Starbucks T-1468, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/15/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Tartan Room, 200 S. Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 100, Limited Food
Teasers, 14634 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 1/15/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
The Uptown, 160 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Towne Place Suites Kitchen, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 1/12/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Towne Place Suites, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 1/12/2021, 98, Hotel/Motel
Vaughn Blumberg Center, 2902 Redmond Road, Dothan, 1/5/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
VFW Post No. 3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 1/14/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House No. 335, 1925 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/13/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House No. 407, 3591 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/7/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Wendy's No. 344 (West), 101 Apple Ave., Dothan, 1/25/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Wicksburg Café, 14625 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 1/15/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Xtreme Air Trampoline Park, 441 Nypro Lane, Suite 2, Dothan, 1/11/2021, 98, Limited Food
Zaxby's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/14/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
ZTEC, 13668 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 1/15/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment