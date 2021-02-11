 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County Health Scores, Jan. 1-31
0 comments
top story

Houston County Health Scores, Jan. 1-31

  • 0
Houston County health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 1-31 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Arby's No. 5690, 4037 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/14/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland St., Ashford, 1/25/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc. No. 2, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/15/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Bean Press (The), 411 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 1/25/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Bella's Fine Dining, 111 W. Troy St., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Bella's Wine Bar, 107 W. Troy St., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 98, Limited Food

Bethlehem Child Development Center, 416 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, 1/11/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service

Boiler Room, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 1/12/2021, 99, Limited Food

Bojangles Restaurant, 1074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/13/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Burger King No. 12279, 1165 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 1/13/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Calvary Weekday Ministry, 901 Montezuma Ave., Dothan, 1/4/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service

Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 1/5/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Chicken Salad Chick, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Chick-Fil-A, 3418 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Chill Lounge, 164 S. Foster St., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Christian Kids Academy, 205 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 1/5/2021, 93, Daycare Food Service

Clean Eatz, 560 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/8/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Coleman Center at Troy University, 504 University Drive, Dothan, 1/13/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service

Conestoga Steak House, 3549 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/12/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Cowboy's, 4657 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/12/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Dakota Coffee Works, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

David's Pizza, 427 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 1/25/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Delicious Bundts & Things, 108 Montana St., Dothan, 1/12/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Desserts by Jolando, 545 W. Main St., Suite 30, Dothan, 1/7/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Dobb's Bar-B-Que, 2636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/14/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Country Club (Club House), 200 S. Cherokee, Dothan, 1/7/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/7/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service

Exprezit, 7729 State Highway 52 E., Webb, 1/22/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Farley Nuclear Plant, 7388 N. State Highway 95, Columbia, 1/8/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Fast Lane No. 2, 1814 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/5/2021, 95, Limited Food

Flour House Bakery, 4701 S. State Highway 109, Slocomb, 1/12/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Flour Sack Bakery (The), 286 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/5/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Flowers Hospital, 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/11/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

God's Lil Angels, 3296 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/11/2021, 94, Daycare Food Service

Grand on Foster (The), 170 N. Foster St., Dothan, 1/4/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

High Wired Coffee Roasters, 4516 Fortner St., Suite 3, Dothan, 1/8/2021, 1, Mobile Food Service

Hogan's Diner, 771 N. Range St., Dothan, 1/5/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Home2 Suites by Hilton Kitchen, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/13/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Houston County Adult Day Care Center, 407 Houston St., Dothan, 1/11/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Ivey Farm Meats, 3342 Enon Road, Webb, 1/22/2021, 97, Retail Food Store

Johnny B Smokin' Restaurant, 12283 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 1/8/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Juice Shack (The), 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/25/2021, 98, Limited Food

KFC/Taco Bell F569063, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/14/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Kiddie Garden Too, 172 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 1/14/2021, 97, Limited Food

Kinza Japanese Restaurant, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/14/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Kiss My Axe, 256 N. Foster St., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Larry's Bar-B-Que East, 1036 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Linden Street Grocery, 803 Linden St., Dothan, 1/12/2021, 97, Limited Food

McDonald's No. 1289, 3520 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Mount Olive Christian Fellowship Church, 701 S. Appletree St., Dothan, 1/14/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Murphy USA No. 7691, 4454 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/8/2021, 95, Limited Food

On the Rise Academy, 1133 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/25/2021, 93, Daycare Food Service

Our Place Bar & Grill, 14805 U.S. Highway 84 W., Wicksburg, 1/15/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Panda Chinese Restaurant, 3341 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/14/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Piggly Wiggly Discount Foods, 1140 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/4/2021, 96, Retail Food Store

Raceway No. 6960, 3605 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/15/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Rain, 145 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 95, Mobile Food Commissary

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/5/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Roosevelt Room, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 1/12/2021, 98, Limited Food

Shell Food Mart No. 115, 3376 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Shute Pecan Company, 1475 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/14/2021, 97, Limited Food

Simply Cakes, 7985 U.S. Highway 84 W., Dothan, 1/15/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Southside Kiddie Kollege, 1746 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 1/14/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service

Subway (Flowers Hospital), 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/11/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Subway No. 21390, 2004 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/15/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Subway No. 20623, 1932 Old Ashford Highway, Ashford, 1/25/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/11/2021, 96, Retail Food Store

Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/11/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Tanda Room (The), 158 S. Foster St., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Target/Starbucks T-1468, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/15/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Tartan Room, 200 S. Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 100, Limited Food

Teasers, 14634 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 1/15/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

The Uptown, 160 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 1/7/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Towne Place Suites Kitchen, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 1/12/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Towne Place Suites, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 1/12/2021, 98, Hotel/Motel

Vaughn Blumberg Center, 2902 Redmond Road, Dothan, 1/5/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

VFW Post No. 3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 1/14/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House No. 335, 1925 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/13/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House No. 407, 3591 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/7/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Wendy's No. 344 (West), 101 Apple Ave., Dothan, 1/25/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Wicksburg Café, 14625 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 1/15/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Xtreme Air Trampoline Park, 441 Nypro Lane, Suite 2, Dothan, 1/11/2021, 98, Limited Food

Zaxby's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/14/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

ZTEC, 13668 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 1/15/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home items you should replace to avoid a costly consequence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Around the Wiregrass
Local

Around the Wiregrass

  • Updated

The Above the Best Silver Chapter of the U.S. Army Warrant Officers Association will be holding their in-person, monthly meeting at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 11.

Around the Wiregrass
Local

Around the Wiregrass

  • Updated

The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library is holding a three-day “Sweetheart of a Book Sale” on Thursday, Feb. 11, and Friday, Feb. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert