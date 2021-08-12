 Skip to main content
Houston County health scores, July 26-30
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments July 26-30 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

7 Star Discount, 1058 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 7/28/2021, 92, Limited Food

AFC Sushi @ Publix #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/30/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment

ALCAZAR-Kitchen Snack Bar, 6007 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/29/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Breakfast at Tammie’s, 401 Railroad Ave., Dothan, 7/26/2021, 95, Mobile Food Commissary

Cannon Oil #7, 140 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 7/28/2021, 96, Limited Food

Charlotte’s Restaurant, 279 Fortner St., Dothan, 7/26/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Checkers #1122, 2204 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/30/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/30/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Cookie’s Café, 201 6th Ave., Dothan, 7/29/2021, 94, Mobile Food Commissary

Double Tree, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/28/2021, 91, Hotel/Motel

Double Tree Kitchen, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/28/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 7/29/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Hilton Garden Inn, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/27/2021, 91, Hotel/Motel

Hilton Garden Inn Kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/27/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

India’s Tiny Tots, 404 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 7/26/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service

Kiddie Garden Too, 172 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 7/26/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service

L&J Noah’s Ark Daycare Center, 119 E. Selma St., Dothan, 7/29/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service

La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 3085 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/30/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Little Angels Childcare, 205 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 7/30/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

Marco’s Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/26/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Mexican Connection, 5630 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/29/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

O’Charley’s #276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/29/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment

Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/30/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Publix Deli #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/30/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., S, Dothan, 7/30/2021, 99, Retail Food Store

Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 W. main St., S, Dothan, 7/30/2021, 99, Retail Food Store

Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 W. Main St. Suite, Dothan, 7/30/2021, 99, Retail Food Store

Red Roof Inn & Suites, 3285 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/28/2021, 93, Hotel/Motel

Red Roof Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3285 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/28/2021, 97, Limited Food

Residence Inn by Marriott, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/28/2021, 95, Hotel/Motel

Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/26/2021, 98, Retail Food Store

Simply Cakes, 7985 U.S. Highway 84 W., Dothan, 7/28/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Ave., Dothan, 7/26/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service

Subs & More, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 7/30/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Subway #40271, 4930 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 7/26/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Subway (Walmart Northside), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/30/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment

Teasers, 14634 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 7/28/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

The Yard, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 7/30/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment

Top Thai Restaurant 105 S. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 7/28/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #604 Bakery, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/29/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #604 Deli, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/29/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #604 Market, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/29/2021, 95, Retail Food Store

Wendy’s #344, 101 Apple Ave., Dothan, 7/30/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

