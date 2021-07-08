Houston County Health Scores, June 14-25

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments June 14-25 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
AMC Dothan 6, 209 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 6/25/21, 93, Limited Food
Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/15/21, 88, Food Service Establishment
Bean Bro Coffee Shop, 2627 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/21/21, 97, Limited Food
Bojangles' Restaurant, 2794 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/25/21, 85, Food Service Establishment
Brenda's Preparatory School, 1792 Headland Ave., Dothan, 6/17/21, 93, Daycare Food Service
Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/15/21, 97, Retail Food Store
Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine Deli (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/15/21, 91, Food Service Establishment
Chick-Fil-A, 3418 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/15/21, 99, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2721552, 302 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/17/21, 99, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood Drugs, 12890 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 6/22/21, 94, Food Service Establishment
Desserts by Jolando, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/17/21, 99, Food Service Establishment
Dixie Curb Market, 312 E. Powell St., Dothan, 6/14/21, 87, Food Service Establishment
Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/14/21, 93, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Civic Center, 126 N. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 6/24/21, 98, Limited Food
Dothan Oriental Express, 1774 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/25/21, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dunkin Donuts South, 4185 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/15/21, 94, Limited Food
Early Head Start, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/23/21, 96, Daycare Food Service
Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 3038 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/25/21, 97, Limited Food
Firehouse Subs, 3255 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/16/21, 93, Food Service Establishment
Gourmet, 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 6/15/21, 96, Food Service Establishment
Gradic's Dairy Queen, 618 S. Alice St., Dothan, 6/22/21, 94, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan #4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/24/21, 92, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan #6, 4624 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/15/21, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hop-In #3, 3260 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 6/16/21, 94, Limited Food
Houston County Adult Day Care Center, 407 Houston St., Dothan, 6/24/21, 97, Food Service Establishment
Hungry Howie's #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/17/21, 94, Food Service Establishment
Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 6/24/21, 91, Food Service Establishment
Jimmy John's, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/15/21, 98, Food Service Establishment
Larry's Bar-B-Que East, 1036 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/24/21, 94, Food Service Establishment
Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center, 700 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 6/25/21, 93, Food Service Establishment
Little Scholars Academy, 642 S. Alice St., Dothan, 6/16/21, 96, Daycare Food Service
Los Amigos #2, 13308 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 6/22/21, 93, Food Service Establishment
M.Y. Cakes and Pastries, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/25/21, 97, Food Service Establishment
Martin Drugstore (The), 536 Landmark Drive, Dothan, 6/24/21, 99, Limited Food
Mary's Sandwich Shop, 309 Midland St., Ashford, 6/16/21, 97, Food Service Establishment
McAlister's Deli, 3106 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/15/21, 90, Food Service Establishment
Mia's Italian Restaurant, 2695 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/21/21, 94, Food Service Establishment
New Light, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 6/24/21, 93, Food Service Establishment
Providence Early Childhood, 3012 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/16/21, 98, Daycare Food Service
Qualico Steel Café, 7681 E. State Highway 52, Webb, 6/25/21, 97, Food Service Establishment
Raceway #6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/17/21, 93, Food Service Establishment
Recovery Room Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 6/24/21, 99, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 3251 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/14/21, 92, Food Service Establishment
Shell #116, 2940 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 6/15/21, 94, Food Service Establishment
Shell #139, 1101 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 6/14/21, 95, Food Service Establishment
Shell #143/Subway, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/23/21, 91, Food Service Establishment
Smith's True Value of Ashford, 20 Ashford Industrial Drive, Ashford, 6/16/21, 96, Food Service Establishment
Sonic Drive-In, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/25/21, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sonic Drive-In (84 West), 4177 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/23/21, 93, Food Service Establishment
Southside Baptist Child Development Center, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 6/22/21, 98, Daycare Food Service
Subway #4367, 224 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 6/25/21, 97, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 6/16/21, 93, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 6/22/21, 93, Food Service Establishment
Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/25/21, 94, Food Service Establishment
Vaughn Blumberg Center, 2902 Redmond Road, Dothan, 6/25/21, 95, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #5769 Bakery, 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/23/21, 100, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #5769 Deli, 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/23/21, 98, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #5769 Market, 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/23/21, 95, Retail Food Store