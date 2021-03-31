Houston County health scores, March 1-19

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments March 1-19 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
A.W. Herndon Marathon #125, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 3/16/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
American Inn, 3118 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/12/2021, 90, Hotel/Motel
Annie Pearl's Home Cooking, 4930 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 3/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Arby's #5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 3/16/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Elementary School, 100 Barfield St., Ashford, 3/19/2021, 90, School Lunchroom - Public
Ashford High School, 607 Church St., Ashford, 3/18/2021, 89, School Lunchroom - Public
Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/12/2021, 84, Food Service Establishment
Big Mike's Sports Grill, 425 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 3/5/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Breakfast at Tammie's, 401 Railroad Ave., Dothan, 3/12/2021, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Breeze-In Mart #3, 2552 S. State Highway 109, Dothan, 3/5/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Buffalo Wild Wings #421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Building Blocks Child Development Center, 1065 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, 3/3/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Captain D's #3555, 3395 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Captain D's Seafood #3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/11/2021, 94, Retail Food Store
Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine Deli (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/11/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Chappy's BBQ, 5702 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 3/9/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Charlotte's Restaurant, 279 Fortner St., Suite 1, Dothan, 3/19/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cherokee Food Depot #7002, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/18/2021, 93, Retail Food Store
Church's Fried Chicken, 573 N. Oates St., Dothan, 3/1/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/10/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Cookie's Café, 201 Sixth Ave., Dothan, 3/8/2021, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Country Inn & Suites, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/10/2021, 82, Hotel/Motel
Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/10/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/19/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dixie Curb Market, 312 E. Powell St., Dothan, 3/12/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment
Domino's Pizza, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/3/2021, 81, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/10/2021, 89, Hotel/Motel
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott Kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/10/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
Dothan National Golf Club Kitchen, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 3/16/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Early Head Start, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/12/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Encompass Health Rehab - Dothan, 1736 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/12/2021, 97, Nursing Home Food Service
Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 N. Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 3/16/2021, 93, Daycare Food Service
Fatback's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/8/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Firehouse Subs, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/8/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
First United Methodist Children’s Ministry, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/16/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/11/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Girard Intermediate School, 600 Girard Ave., Dothan, 3/16/2021, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Girard Primary School, 522 Girard Ave., Dothan, 3/16/2021, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/15/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan #4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/12/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan #5, 2727 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/17/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/8/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Haven Academy, 1062 Hadden Road, Rehobeth, 3/9/2021, 95, Daycare Food Service
HOBO Pantry #27, 3731 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 3/17/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Honeysuckle Childcare & Preschool, 1765 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 3/15/2021, 94, Daycare Food Service
Hunt's Restaurant Lounge & Oyster, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Hunt's Seafood Market, 205 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2021, 95, Retail Food Store
Ivy League Academy, 800 W. Powell St., Dothan, 3/1/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
KC Kreative Catering, 4640 State Highway 109 S., Slocomb, 3/9/2021, 90, Mobile Food Commissary
KFC - F569065, 1801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/18/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Kiddie Care Learning Center, 218 Graceland Drive, Dothan, 3/17/2021, 95, Daycare Food Service
Kids United Child Development Cent, 109 Wanda Court, Dothan, 3/17/2021, 93, Daycare Food Service
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 3095 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment
Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/12/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Mama T's Mini Mart, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 3/19/2021, 92, Mobile Food Commissary
Mary's Sandwich Shop, 309 Midland St., Ashford, 3/5/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #4743, 619 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/12/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Mikata Japanese Steak House, 4600 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/19/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Mr. Coffee Bean, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/1/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
New Light, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/8/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Oishi Sushi & Grill, 3522 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2021, 84, Food Service Establishment
Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment
Papa John's Pizza #1399, 3312 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/16/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchens North, 3354 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchens S., 2231 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/18/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment
Providence Early Childhood, 3012 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/8/2021, 94, Daycare Food Service
Raceway #988, 15809 U.S. Highway 231 S., Slocomb, 3/5/2021, 94, Limited Food
Recovery Room Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/3/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/10/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
Rehobeth Elementary School, 5631 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 3/9/2021, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Rehobeth High School, 373 Malvern Road, Rehobeth, 3/9/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Rehobeth Middle School, 5631 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 3/9/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Richie B's, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan 3/19/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Robert's Grill, 5192 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 3/9/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2240 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/11/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sabores de Mi Tierra, 7990 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 3/5/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Salty Sammich, 6270 S. State Highway 605, Rehobeth, 3/5/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Sam's Club #8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/16/2021, 95, Retail Food Store
Sam's Club #8192 Bakery, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/16/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sam's Club #8192 Café, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/16/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
SayIt Hotdogs & More, 184 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/15/2021, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Shell #143/Subway, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Ave., Dothan, 3/1/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Smith's True Value of Ashford, 20 Ashford Industrial Drive, Ashford, 3/5/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sonic Drive-In, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/8/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Subway #40271, 4930 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 3/3/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Subway #7289, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/3/2021, 78, Food Service Establishment
Subway (Northside Walmart), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/9/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment
Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S, Dothan, 3/16/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 3/5/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Taqueria Mi Rancho, 2413 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/17/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Tropical Smoothie Café West, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Walker's Deluxe Motel, 3212 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/1/2021, 95, Hotel/Motel
Walmart #604 Bakery, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/9/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 Deli, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/9/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 Market, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/9/2021, 97, Retail Food Store
Walmart #5769 Bakery, 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/1/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #5769 Deli, 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/1/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #5769 Market, 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/1/2021, 98, Retail Food Store
Westgate Christian School & Childcare, 617 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/16/2021, 92, Daycare Food Service