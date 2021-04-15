Houston County Health Scores, March 22-April 2

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments March 22-April 2 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Blvd., Dothan, 3/22/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Adam's Inn, 3145 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/26/2021, 90, Hotel/Motel
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/30/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/23/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/24/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Christian Development Center, 500 Adams St., Ashford, 3/23/2021, 91, Daycare Food Service
Basketcase, 228 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/30/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Beeline Motel, 733 N. Oates St., Dothan, 4/1/2021, 88, Hotel/Motel
Bird and Bakery, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 3/26/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 3/26/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Bossman's Seafood, 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/30/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Chick-Fil-A East #3946, 1905 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/22/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/25/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment
CiCi's Deli, 102 Montana St., Dothan, 3/26/2021, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Cottonwood Drugs, 12890 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 3/31/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cracker Barrel #384, 3431 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/24/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Diablo's Southwest Grill, 131 N. Foster St., Dothan, 4/1/2021, 84, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Livestock Restaurant, 9711 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 3/29/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Preparatory Academy, 1236 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/25/2021, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Dunkin' Donuts, 2141 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/24/2021, 90, Limited Food
Dunkin’ Donuts East #359356, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/30/2021, 91, Limited Food
Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 3038 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/31/2021, 90, Limited Food
Fazoli's, 3421 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/24/2021, 80, Food Service Establishment
Firehouse Subs, 3255 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/29/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/26/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Freeman's Shur-Valu Foods, 1060 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/24/2021, 94, Retail Food Store
Funshine Play School, 120 N. County Road 33, Ashford, 3/23/2021, 92, Daycare Food Service
Golden Corral #699, 3340 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/22/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers 84 West, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/23/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Gracie's Adventure Club, 519 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/30/2021, 98, Limited Food
Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 3/24/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Hampton Inn & Suites, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/31/2021, 89, Hotel/Motel
H&J New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/26/2021, 80, Food Service Establishment
Heard Elementary School, 201 Daniel Circle, Dothan, 3/24/2021, 94, School Lunchroom - Public
Hots Deli, 180 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/23/2021, 85, Food Service Establishment
Hungry Howie's #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/22/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Kelly Springs Elementary, 1124 Kelly Springs Road, Dothan, 3/24/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 3/25/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Kinsey Cove After School Program, 1121 Kinsey Road, Dothan, 3/25/2021, 99, Limited Food
Labamba Mexican Café #1, 3039 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/22/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Larry's Bar-B-Que West, 3115 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/1/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza #7, 100 Apple Ave., Dothan, 3/30/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment
Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 3/25/2021, 93, Daycare Food Service
Longhorn Steakhouse #5069, 3411 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/1/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
McAlister's Deli, 3106 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/30/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Mia's Italian Restaurant, 2695 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/29/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Newk's Eatery, 3468 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/31/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 3/24/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #169, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/31/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/23/2021, 85, Food Service Establishment
Petro South #222, 14341 U.S. Highway 231 S., Cottonwood, 3/30/2021, 94, Limited Food
Playland Academy Child Care, 1836 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/26/2021, 93, Daycare Food Service
Publix Bakery #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/30/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/30/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/30/2021, 93, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/30/2021, 98, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/30/2021, 97, Retail Food Store
Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/23/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/23/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/23/2021, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/23/2021, 99, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/23/2021, 100, Retail Food Store
Qualico Steel Café, 7681 E. State Highway 52, Webb, 3/25/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Rainbow Christian Learning Center, 104 N. Herring St., Dothan, 3/30/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 3/23/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Selma Street Elementary, 1501 W. Selma St., Dothan, 3/22/2021, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 3/31/2021, 80, Food Service Establishment
Sleep Inn & Suites, 4654 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/31/2021, 86, Hotel/Motel
Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field, Dothan, 3/30/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sonic Drive-In (84 West), 4177 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/30/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment
Stix and Cones, 123 N. Foster St., Dothan, 4/1/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Stop and Go #8, 3184 Flynn Road, Dothan, 3/30/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Stuckey's Diner, 220 E. Powell St., Dothan, 3/24/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Subway #4367, 224 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 3/23/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 3/31/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Taj Café, 3102 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/23/2021, 76, Food Service Establishment
Webb Café, 7729 State Highway 52 E., Webb, 3/25/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Webb Elementary School, 178 Depot St., Webb, 3/25/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Webb Recreation Park, 6215 Old Webb Road, Webb, 3/25/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Which Wich, 105 Apple Ave., Suite 3, Dothan, 3/30/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment
Wild Honey, 102 Central Park Ave., Dothan, 3/26/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3205 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/29/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment