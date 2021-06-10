Houston County health scores, May 17-28

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments May 17-28 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
ABC Academy, 216 Montana St., Dothan, 5/17/2021, 92, Limited Food
Adventureland Theme Park, 3738 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/24/2021, 96, Limited Food
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/28/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Alabama Slammer, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/24/2021, 97, Limited Food
Arby's #5690, 4037 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/24/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Elementary School, 100 Barfield St., Ashford, 5/27/2021, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc. #2, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/17/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Bella's Fine Dining, 111 W. Troy St., Dothan, 5/19/2021, 83, Food Service Establishment
Bella's Wine Bar, 107 W. Troy St., Dothan, 5/19/2021, 97, Limited Food
Blue Plate (The), 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/25/2021, 85, Food Service Establishment
Blue Plate (The) South, 1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/27/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Bojangles Restaurant, 1074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/25/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Bread of Life Ministries, 213 W. Crawford St., Dothan, 5/28/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Budget Inn, 1964 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/24/2021, 93, Hotel/Motel
Chicken Salad Chick, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/18/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Chill Lounge, 164 S. Foster St., Dothan, 5/20/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
China Wok, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/24/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Choice Inn, 314 N. Foster St., Dothan, 5/17/2021, 93, Hotel/Motel
Clean Eatz, 560 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/18/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment
D&B Home Style Cooking, 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/21/2021, 82, Food Service Establishment
Dakota Coffee Works, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/21/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
David's Pizza, 427 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 5/19/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Denny's, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/24/2021, 85, Food Service Establishment
Diablo's Southwest Grill, 131 N. Foster St., Dothan, 5/26/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/18/2021, 98, Hotel/Motel
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott Kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/18/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Motor Lodge, 2155 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/24/2021, 90, Hotel/Motel
Dunkin’ Donuts, 2141 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/18/2021, 88, Limited Food
Dunkin’ Donuts East #359356, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 5/21/2021, 96, Limited Food
Dynamite Chicken, 983 N. Range St., Dothan, 5/17/2021, 88, Mobile Food Commissary
Exprezit, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 5/26/2021, 85, Food Service Establishment
Fast Lane #2, 1814 S. Oates St., Dothan, 5/26/2021, 94, Limited Food
Fast Stop, 2799 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/26/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Fazoli's, 3421 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/24/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment
Flour Sack Bakery (The), 286 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/18/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Grand on Foster (The), 170 N. Foster, Dothan, 5/20/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #1, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 5/19/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Hobo Pantry #7, 6322 Highway 84 E., Cowarts, 5/19/2021, 95, Limited Food
Hogan's Diner, 771 N. Range St., Dothan, 5/28/2021, 85, Food Service Establishment
Honey's Hot Dogs, 4554 Fortner St., Dothan, 5/21/2021, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Honey's Hot Dogs Mobile Unit, 4554 Fortner St., Dothan, 5/21/2021, 99, Mobile Food Service
Hop-In #1, 1804 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/26/2021, 87, Limited Food
Howard Johnson, 2244 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/26/2021, 79, Hotel/Motel
KBC on Foster, 151 N. Foster St., Dothan, 5/26/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Kiss My Axe, 256 N. Foster St., Dothan, 5/20/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Kyoto Sushi, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/18/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza #5, 2090 S. Oates St., Dothan, 5/26/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Marco's Pizza East, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 5/21/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #1289, 3520 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/17/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Mural City Coffee Company, 192 S. Foster St., Dothan, 5/25/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Murphy USA #7779, 3370 S. Oates St., Dothan, 5/20/2021, 98, Limited Food
Oishi Sushi & Grill, 3522 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/21/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Panda Chinese Restaurant, 3341 S. Oates St., Dothan, 5/27/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Pansey Grocery, 13076 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 5/27/2021, 94, Limited Food
Papa John's #1906, 2004 Ross Clark Circle S., Dothan, 5/20/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly Discount Foods, 1140 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/17/2021, 95, Retail Food Store
Pilot Travel Center #603, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/24/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Publix Bakery #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/28/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/28/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/28/2021, 99, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/28/2021, 99, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/28/2021, 97, Retail Food Store
Quick Stop, 2984 E. Main St., Dothan, 5/17/2021, 96, Limited Food
Raceway #6960, 3605 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/18/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Raceway #758, 2585 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/26/2021, 95, Limited Food
Rain, 145 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 5/20/2021, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Red Lobster #0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 5/17/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Shell Food Mart #115, 3376 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/21/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Smokey Joe's Barbeque, 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 5/21/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Child Development Center, 302 Haven Drive, Dothan, 5/21/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service
Southside Kiddie Kollege, 1746 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 5/25/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Stop N Save, 1826 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 5/27/2021, 96, Limited Food
Subway #17864, 2336 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 5/20/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Subway #20623, 1932 Old Ashford Highway, Ashford, 5/19/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Subway #21390, 2004 Reeves St., Dothan, 5/18/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Subway #4002, 1557 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/24/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #637, 2437 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 5/17/2021, 91, Limited Food
Taylor Grocery, 1525 S. County Road, Taylor, 5/27/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
The Bean Press, 411 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 5/19/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
The Uptown, 160 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 5/18/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Top Thai Restaurant, 105 S. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 5/20/2021, 82, Food Service Establishment
Town Terrace Inn, 251 N. Oates St., Dothan, 5/17/2021, 89, Hotel/Motel
Towne Place Suites, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 5/18/2021, 97, Hotel/Motel
Towne Place Suites Kitchen, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 5/18/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
VFW Post #3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 5/27/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Wendy's Hamburgers #307, 2100 Ross Clark Circle S., Dothan, 5/24/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Westgate Christian School & Childcare, 617 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 5/24/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Wiregrass Elks Lodge #810, 862 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, 5/20/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Zack's Family Restaurant, 1495 Headland Ave., Dothan, 5/19/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 5/18/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment