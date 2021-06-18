 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County health scores, May 31-June 11
0 Comments
top story

Houston County health scores, May 31-June 11

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Houston County health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments May 31-June 11 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

A.W. Herndon Marathon #125, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 6/11/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland St., Ashford, 6/2/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Basketcase, 228 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/10/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Beeline #505, 1421 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/11/2021, 96, Limited Food

Broadway Café, 429 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 6/2/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Byrd Feeder (The), 1971 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 6/4/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Checkers #255, 3091 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/4/2021, 77, Food Service Establishment

Circle K #2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/2/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Circle K #2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/3/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Dothan National Golf Club & Hotel, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 6/2/2021, 96, Hotel/Motel

Dunkin Donuts West #358742, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/9/2021, 95, Limited Food

Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 6/9/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

Executive Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2021, 98, Limited Food

Executive Inn and Suites, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2021, 95, Hotel/Motel

Fast Lane #1, 2154 N. Denton Road, Dothan, 6/8/2021, 95, Limited Food

Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/2/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Golden Corral #699, 3340 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/4/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Guesthouse International Inn, 1075 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/2/2021, 84, Hotel/Motel

High Wired Coffee Roasters Mobile, 4516 Fortner St. #3, Dothan, 6/4/2021, 1, Mobile Food Service

HOBO Pantry #20, 3090 Denton Road, Dothan, 6/3/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #27, 3731 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 6/3/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #32, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/9/2021, 90, Limited Food

Home2 Suites by Hilton, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/2/2021, 86, Hotel/Motel

Hop-In #2, 2931 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/9/2021, 90, Limited Food

Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/11/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Jack's Family Restaurant, 102 First Ave., Ashford, 6/2/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/2/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

KT's Pizza, 168 S. Foster St., Dothan, 6/10/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

La Quinta Inn & Suites, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2021, 100, Hotel/Motel

Ms. Stella's Kitchen, 112 S. Main St., Columbia, 6/9/2021, 85, Food Service Establishment

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Murphy USA #7691, 4454 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/11/2021, 94, Limited Food

Newk's Eatery, 3468 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/2/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #169, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment

Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Pal-A-Roos Day Care, 1310 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 94, Daycare Food Service

Papa John's Pizza #1399, 3312 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/11/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Pizza Hut #36058, 4412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/9/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchens, 2231 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment

Richie B's, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/2/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment

Rob & Dave's, 182 S. Foster St., Dothan, 6/10/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/4/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Sandhar #1, 1152 Third Ave., Dothan, 6/8/2021, 96, Limited Food

Sandhar #2, 1620 Reeves St., Dothan, 6/8/2021, 93, Limited Food

Shell #105, 2214 Reeves St., Dothan, 6/8/2021, 90, Limited Food

Smoothie King #1576 (84 West), 103 Apple Ave., Suite 3, Dothan, 6/9/2021, 96, Limited Food

Starbucks @ Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2021, 99, Limited Food

Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 6/11/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment

Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 96, Retail Food Store

Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Taco Bell #036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/2/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Tanda Room (The), 158 S. Foster St., Dothan, 6/10/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Target/Starbucks T-1468, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/3/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Thirsty Pig (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 6/1/2021, 96, Mobile Food Commissary

Tin Pig, 1555 State Highway 605, Taylor, 6/3/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Tush/Toddler Child Development Center, 1750 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/11/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

Uncle Bob's, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/3/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #407, 3591 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment

Webb Café, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 6/9/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Bakery #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 6/10/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Deli #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 98, Retail Food Store

Winn Dixie Seafood Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 98, Retail Food Store

Wiregrass Community Pharmacy, 430 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 6/2/2021, 95, Limited Food

Zaxby's, 3205 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/11/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert