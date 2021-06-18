Houston County health scores, May 31-June 11

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments May 31-June 11 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
A.W. Herndon Marathon #125, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 6/11/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland St., Ashford, 6/2/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Basketcase, 228 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/10/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Beeline #505, 1421 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/11/2021, 96, Limited Food
Broadway Café, 429 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 6/2/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Byrd Feeder (The), 1971 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 6/4/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #255, 3091 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/4/2021, 77, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/2/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/3/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Dothan National Golf Club & Hotel, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 6/2/2021, 96, Hotel/Motel
Dunkin Donuts West #358742, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/9/2021, 95, Limited Food
Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 6/9/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Executive Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2021, 98, Limited Food
Executive Inn and Suites, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2021, 95, Hotel/Motel
Fast Lane #1, 2154 N. Denton Road, Dothan, 6/8/2021, 95, Limited Food
Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/2/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Golden Corral #699, 3340 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/4/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Guesthouse International Inn, 1075 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/2/2021, 84, Hotel/Motel
High Wired Coffee Roasters Mobile, 4516 Fortner St. #3, Dothan, 6/4/2021, 1, Mobile Food Service
HOBO Pantry #20, 3090 Denton Road, Dothan, 6/3/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #27, 3731 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 6/3/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #32, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/9/2021, 90, Limited Food
Home2 Suites by Hilton, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/2/2021, 86, Hotel/Motel
Hop-In #2, 2931 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/9/2021, 90, Limited Food
Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/11/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant, 102 First Ave., Ashford, 6/2/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/2/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
KT's Pizza, 168 S. Foster St., Dothan, 6/10/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2021, 100, Hotel/Motel
Ms. Stella's Kitchen, 112 S. Main St., Columbia, 6/9/2021, 85, Food Service Establishment
Murphy USA #7691, 4454 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/11/2021, 94, Limited Food
Newk's Eatery, 3468 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/2/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #169, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Pal-A-Roos Day Care, 1310 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 94, Daycare Food Service
Papa John's Pizza #1399, 3312 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/11/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut #36058, 4412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/9/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchens, 2231 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Richie B's, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/2/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment
Rob & Dave's, 182 S. Foster St., Dothan, 6/10/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/4/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sandhar #1, 1152 Third Ave., Dothan, 6/8/2021, 96, Limited Food
Sandhar #2, 1620 Reeves St., Dothan, 6/8/2021, 93, Limited Food
Shell #105, 2214 Reeves St., Dothan, 6/8/2021, 90, Limited Food
Smoothie King #1576 (84 West), 103 Apple Ave., Suite 3, Dothan, 6/9/2021, 96, Limited Food
Starbucks @ Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/8/2021, 99, Limited Food
Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 6/11/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 96, Retail Food Store
Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/2/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Tanda Room (The), 158 S. Foster St., Dothan, 6/10/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Target/Starbucks T-1468, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/3/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Thirsty Pig (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 6/1/2021, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Tin Pig, 1555 State Highway 605, Taylor, 6/3/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Tush/Toddler Child Development Center, 1750 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/11/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Uncle Bob's, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/3/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #407, 3591 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/9/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
Webb Café, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 6/9/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Bakery #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 6/10/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Deli #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 98, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/10/2021, 98, Retail Food Store
Wiregrass Community Pharmacy, 430 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 6/2/2021, 95, Limited Food
Zaxby's, 3205 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/11/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment