Houston County health scores, Oct. 4-15

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Oct. 4-15 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
A.W. Herndon Marathon #125, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 10/5/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Blvd., Dothan, 10/14/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Adam's Inn, 3145 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/14/2021, 89, Hotel/Motel
Alabama Slammer, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/14/2021, 98, Limited Food
Bean Bro Coffee Shop, 2627 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/6/2021, 97, Limited Food
Beeline #643, 1378 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 10/6/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Beeline Motel, 733 N. Oates St., Dothan, 10/12/2021, 89, Hotel/Motel
Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Ave., Dothan, 10/8/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 10/7/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Brannon Stand Christian Academy, 2487 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 10/14/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Byrd Feeder (The), 1971 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 10/14/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #253, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/14/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #254, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/14/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cherokee Food Depot #7002, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/15/2021, 93, Retail Food Store
Chick-Fil-A East #3946, 1905 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/8/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood Dragway, 222 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 10/7/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood Drugs, 12890 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 10/8/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Days Inn Kitchen, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/4/2021, 94, Limited Food
Dothan Country Club - Club House, 200 S. Cherokee, Dothan, 10/13/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Motor Speedway, 426 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 10/7/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dunkin Donuts East #359356, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/8/2021, 96, Limited Food
Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 10/5/2021, 94, Daycare Food Service
Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 N. Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 10/15/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/14/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Gourmet, 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 10/14/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan #5, 2727 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/8/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/15/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #5, 2808 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/8/2021, 95, Limited Food
Honeysuckle Childcare & Preschool, 1765 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 10/14/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Houston County Adult Day Care Center, 407 Houston St., Dothan, 10/5/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
India's Tiny Tots, 404 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 10/6/2021, 95, Daycare Food Service
J.Y. Tea, 2767 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/5/2021, 98, Limited Food
Jimmy John's, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/13/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 10/8/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 3095 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
KT's Pizza, 168 S. Foster St., Dothan, 10/7/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
La Quinta Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/6/2021, 97, Limited Food
Little Caesar's Pizza #7, 100 Apple Ave., Dothan, 10/13/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Little Scholars Academy, 642 S. Alice St., Dothan, 10/6/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 10/6/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
LoLo's Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 10/15/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Los Amigos #2, 13308 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 10/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Mel's Hideaway, 3505 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/8/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Mr. Coffee Bean, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/13/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Northside Methodist Gym Concession, 2600 Redmond Road, Dothan, 10/8/2021, 98, Limited Food
O'Charley's #276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/13/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchens #11508, 3354 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/15/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Recovery Room Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/5/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/5/2021, 97, Retail Food Store
Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Ave., Dothan, 10/6/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Smoothie King, 1368 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/8/2021, 93, Limited Food
Sonic #4604, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/5/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #5124, 3371 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/5/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/13/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3105, 2214 Reeves St., Dothan, 10/4/2021, 94, Limited Food
Southern Traders #3107, 3206 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/14/2021, 98, Limited Food
Southern Traders #3139, 1101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/4/2021, 94, Limited Food
Southern Traders #3143, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/14/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Southside Baptist CDC, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 10/5/2021, 95, Daycare Food Service
Stix and Cones, 123 N. Foster St., Dothan, 10/7/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Subway of Dothan 8390, U.S. Highway 231, Dothan, 10/5/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 10/8/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #637, 2437 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 10/6/2021, 97, Limited Food
Tanda Room (The), 158 S. Foster St., Dothan, 10/7/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Tartan Room, 200 S. Cherokee Ave, Dothan, 10/13/2021, 96, Limited Food
Tropical Smoothie Café West, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/14/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Tush/Toddler Child Development Center, 1750 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/5/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Vaughn Blumberg Center, 2902 Redmond Road, Dothan, 10/8/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #5769 (Bakery), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/6/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #5769 (Deli), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/6/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #5769 (Market), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/6/2021, 94, Retail Food Store
Wave Nutrition, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/14/2021, 99, Limited Food
Wendy's #344, 101 Apple Ave., Dothan, 10/13/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
West Main Convenience, 1486 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/13/2021, 96, Limited Food
Westside Nutrition, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/13/2021, 92, Limited Food
Winn Dixie Bakery #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/5/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Deli #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/5/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/5/2021, 97, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/5/2021, 97, Retail Food Store