Houston County health scores, Sept. 13-17

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 13-17 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/13/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Best Western Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/13/2021, 96, Hotel/Motel
Blue Plate (The) South, 1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/15/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Bojangles' Restaurant, 2794 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/14/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Captain D's Seafood #3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/16/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
China Wok, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 9/13/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Diablo's Southwest Grill, 131 N. Foster St., Dothan, 9/13/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 9/14/2021, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Mobile Unit, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 9/14/2021, 98, Mobile Food Service
Dixie Curb Market, 312 E. Powell St., Dothan, 9/13/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/14/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Exprezit, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 9/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Firehouse Subs, 3255 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/14/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hampton Inn & Suites, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/13/2021, 96, Hotel/Motel
HOBO Pantry #20, 3090 Denton Road, Dothan, 9/17/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #27, 3731 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 9/14/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hungry Howie's #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/17/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Hunt's Seafood Market, 205 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 9/14/2021, 97, Retail Food Store
Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle, E, Dothan, 9/14/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
KBC on Foster, 151 N. Foster St., Dothan, 9/14/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
KFC - F569064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/17/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Larry's Bar-B-Que East, 1036 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/14/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center, 700 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 9/14/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/13/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Mural City Coffee Company, 192 S. Foster St., Dothan, 9/14/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
New Light, 2155 E. Main St., S, Dothan, 9/14/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 9/15/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/16/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment
Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/14/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchens #12971, 2231 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/16/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Publix Bakery #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/13/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/13/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/13/2021, 99, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/13/2021, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/13/2021, 98, Retail Food Store
Richie B's, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/16/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2240 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/16/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Serenity Island Club House Mobile Unit, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 9/13/2021, 97, Mobile Food Service
Serenity Island Club House, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 9/13/2021, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
South Oates Food Depot #7052, 1919 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/14/2021, 90, Retail Food Store
Starbucks #56873, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 9/13/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Uptown (The), 160 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 9/15/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Which Wich, 105 Apple Ave., Suite 3, Dothan, 9/13/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Zoom In 5, 315 Chevy Drive, Kinsey, 9/17/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment