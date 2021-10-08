Houston County health scores, Sept. 20-Oct. 1

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 20-Oct. 1 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Adventureland Theme Park, 3738 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/28/2021, 95, Limited Food
Best Western Dothan Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/28/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine Deli (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/29/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/29/2021, 97, Retail Food Store
Church's Fried Chicken, 573 N. Oates St., Dothan, 9/22/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2721552, 302 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/23/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/27/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dawgz-R-Us, 800 W. Powell St., Dothan, 9/27/2021, 98, Mobile Food Service
Full Moon Bar-B-Que, 3826 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/29/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers 84 West, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/28/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Grand on Foster (The), 170 N. Foster St., Dothan, 9/29/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Guesthouse International Inn, 1075 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/23/2021, 86, Hotel/Motel
Hardee's of Dothan #6, 4624 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/23/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/29/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
J's Shack #2, 1055 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/29/2021, 95, Mobile Food Service
Kickin Chicken 2, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 9/27/2021, 94, Mobile Food Service
Leola's Crab Shack, 1911 S. Adams St., Tallahassee, 9/24/2021, 96, Mobile Food Service
McAlister's Deli, 3106 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/28/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
McLeod's Publick House, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/28/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Mount Olive Christian Fellowship Church, 701 S. Appletree St., Dothan, 9/29/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
M.Y. Cakes and Pastries, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/23/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
New Beginning Ivy League Academy, 1000 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/27/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Newk's Eatery, 3468 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/28/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #169, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/27/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Oriental Express, 1774 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/22/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Pal-A-Roos Day Care, 1310 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 9/29/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Papa John's Pizza #1399, 3312 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/23/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Rain, 145 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 9/22/2021, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/27/2021, 85, Food Service Establishment
Road Ice Café, 2087 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 9/23/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Smokey Joe's Barbeque, 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 9/23/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #4824, 4177 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/23/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Stop and Go #8, 3184 Flynn Road, Dothan, 9/29/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Subway #4367, 224 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 9/23/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
VFW Post #3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 9/30/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Westway China Wok, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 804, Dothan, 9/23/2021, 85, Food Service Establishment
Zack's Family Restaurant, 1495 Headland Ave., Dothan, 9/27/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/23/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment