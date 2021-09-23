 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County Health Scores, Sept. 6-10
0 Comments
top story

Houston County Health Scores, Sept. 6-10

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
houston county health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 6-10 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Basketcase, 228 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/10/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/8/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment

Bean Press (The), 411 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 9/8/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Carver School of Math, Science & Technology, 303 Rollins Ave., Dothan, 9/7/2021, 98, School Lunchroom—Public

Chuck E. Cheese’s #703, 1001 Commons Drive, Dothan, 9/7/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Circle K #2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/10/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Coleman Center-Troy University, 504 University Drive, Dothan, 9/7/2021, 95, Daycare Food Service

David’s Pizza, 427 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 9/8/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Domino’s Pizza, 4388 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/10/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/7/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Gradic’s Dairy Queen, 618 S. Alice St., Dothan, 9/10/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Great American Cookie Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 9/7/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #1, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 9/8/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment

Johnny B Smokin’ Restaurant, 12283 Highway 84 E., Ashford, 9/8/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Kiss My Axe, 256 N. Foster St., Dothan, 9/10/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/8/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Mama T’s Mobile Unit, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 9/10/2021, 94, Mobile Food Service

Mama T’s Mini Mart, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 9/10/2021, 94, Mobile Food Commissary

Piggly Wiggly Discount Foods, 1140 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/10/2021, 94, Retail Food Store

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Parents are concerned about their child's safety on the internet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert