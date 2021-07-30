Houston County health scores

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments June 28-July 9 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/9/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Arby's #5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Christian Development Cent 500 Adams St. Ashford 7/7/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 82, Food Service Establishment
Barbecue King LLC, 2201 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Best Western, Dothan, Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/28/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Bethlehem Child Development Center, 416 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, 7/7/2021, 92, Daycare Food Service
Big Mike's Sports Grill, 425 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 7/7/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Bishop's Home Style Cooking, 4143-4 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Brannon Stand Christian Academy, 2487 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 7/7/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service
Buffalo Wild Wings #421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Captain D's #3555, 3395 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Captain D's Seafood #3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 7/2/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #254, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/1/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Cherokee Food Depot #7002, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/2/2021, 86, Retail Food Store
Chick-Fil-A @ Wiregrass Commons, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 83, Food Service Establishment
Chick-Fil-A East #3946, 1905 E. Main St., Dothan, 6/29/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Church's Fried Chicken, 573 N. Oates St., Dothan, 6/30/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Conestoga Steak House, 3549 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/28/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cracker Barrel #384, 3431 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/1/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/30/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dillard Country Store, 4541 S. County Road 75, Pansey, 7/7/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dobb's Bar-B-Que, 2636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Country Club - Club House, 200 S. Cherokee, Dothan, 7/1/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 N. Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 7/2/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Fatback's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Firehouse Subs, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/7/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/28/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
First United Methodist Children’s Ministry, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/9/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service
Fish House on Wheels Commissary, 1501 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 6/30/2021, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/9/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Flowers Hospital, 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/29/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Full Moon Bar-B-Que, 3826 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/28/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment
Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 7/9/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers (Cottonwood Corners), 1604 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers 84 West 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/28/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Great American Cookie Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
H&J New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/9/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment
Hardy's Family Restaurant, 14750 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 6/29/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #29, 20718 U.S. Highway 84 E., Gordon, 7/7/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Honeysuckle Childcare & Preschool, 1765 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 7/6/2021, 94, Daycare Food Service
Hunt's Restaurant Lounge & Oyster, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 6/30/2021, 81, Food Service Establishment
Hunt's Seafood Market, 205 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 6/30/2021, 91, Retail Food Store
Jack's Family Restaurant #298, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/9/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Jersey Mikes Subs, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 78, Food Service Establishment
KFC - F569064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/30/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
KFC - F569065, 1801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/7/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
KFC/Taco Bell - F569063, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Kids United Child Development Center, 109 Wanda Court, Dothan, 7/6/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Kinza Japanese Restaurant, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 3095 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/7/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Labamba Mexican Café #1, 3039 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/9/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment
Linden Street Grocery, 803 Linden St., Dothan, 6/30/2021, 91, Limited Food
Little Caesar's Pizza #7, 100 Apple Ave., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Loyless Donuts Circle West, 3148 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/9/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/9/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #4743, 619 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/9/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's 231 North, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
McLeod's Publick House, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/28/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/30/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment
Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 6/28/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
OOKA Sushi, 4863 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/30/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 107 Apple Ave., Dothan, 7/7/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen North, 3354 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Ray's Restaurant, 1740 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Rock 'N Roll Sushi, 103 Apple Ave., Dothan, 7/7/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2240 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 7/2/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Shell #107, 3206 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/6/2021, 96, Limited Food
Shell #108, 812 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/7/2021, 95, Limited Food
Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Sonic Drive-In #5742 (North), 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
Sonic Drive-In (South), 3371 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
South Oates Food Depot #7052, 1919 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/30/2021, 85, Retail Food Store
Southeast Health Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/2/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Starbucks #56873, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Stop and Go #8, 3184 Flynn Road, Dothan, 6/28/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Tartan Room, 200 S. Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 7/1/2021, 96, Limited Food
Things & Wings #4, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 808, Dothan, 7/6/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Tropical Smoothie Café West, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/9/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Westway China Wok, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 804, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Wharf Casual Seafood, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/7/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Which Wich, 105 Apple Ave., Suite 3, Dothan, 6/28/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Wicksburg Café, 14625 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 6/29/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment