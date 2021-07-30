 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County health scores
0 Comments
top story

Houston County health scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments June 28-July 9 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/9/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Arby's #5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Ashford Christian Development Cent 500 Adams St. Ashford 7/7/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service

Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 82, Food Service Establishment

Barbecue King LLC, 2201 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment

Best Western, Dothan, Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/28/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Bethlehem Child Development Center, 416 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, 7/7/2021, 92, Daycare Food Service

Big Mike's Sports Grill, 425 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 7/7/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Bishop's Home Style Cooking, 4143-4 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Brannon Stand Christian Academy, 2487 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 7/7/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service

Buffalo Wild Wings #421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Captain D's #3555, 3395 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Captain D's Seafood #3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 7/2/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Checkers #254, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/1/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Cherokee Food Depot #7002, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/2/2021, 86, Retail Food Store

Chick-Fil-A @ Wiregrass Commons, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 83, Food Service Establishment

Chick-Fil-A East #3946, 1905 E. Main St., Dothan, 6/29/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Church's Fried Chicken, 573 N. Oates St., Dothan, 6/30/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Conestoga Steak House, 3549 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/28/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Cracker Barrel #384, 3431 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/1/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/30/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Dillard Country Store, 4541 S. County Road 75, Pansey, 7/7/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Dobb's Bar-B-Que, 2636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Country Club - Club House, 200 S. Cherokee, Dothan, 7/1/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment

Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 N. Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 7/2/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

Fatback's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Firehouse Subs, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/7/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/28/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

First United Methodist Children’s Ministry, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/9/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service

Fish House on Wheels Commissary, 1501 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 6/30/2021, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/9/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Flowers Hospital, 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/29/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Full Moon Bar-B-Que, 3826 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/28/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment

Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 7/9/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Goldfingers (Cottonwood Corners), 1604 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Goldfingers 84 West 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/28/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Great American Cookie Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment

H&J New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/9/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment

Hardy's Family Restaurant, 14750 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 6/29/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #29, 20718 U.S. Highway 84 E., Gordon, 7/7/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Honeysuckle Childcare & Preschool, 1765 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 7/6/2021, 94, Daycare Food Service

Hunt's Restaurant Lounge & Oyster, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 6/30/2021, 81, Food Service Establishment

Hunt's Seafood Market, 205 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 6/30/2021, 91, Retail Food Store

Jack's Family Restaurant #298, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/9/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Jersey Mikes Subs, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 78, Food Service Establishment

KFC - F569064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/30/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

KFC - F569065, 1801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/7/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

KFC/Taco Bell - F569063, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Kids United Child Development Center, 109 Wanda Court, Dothan, 7/6/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service

Kinza Japanese Restaurant, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 3095 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/7/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Labamba Mexican Café #1, 3039 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/9/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment

Linden Street Grocery, 803 Linden St., Dothan, 6/30/2021, 91, Limited Food

Little Caesar's Pizza #7, 100 Apple Ave., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

Loyless Donuts Circle West, 3148 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/9/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/9/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #4743, 619 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/9/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's 231 North, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

McLeod's Publick House, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/28/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/30/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment

Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 6/28/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

OOKA Sushi, 4863 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment

Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/30/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 107 Apple Ave., Dothan, 7/7/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen North, 3354 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Ray's Restaurant, 1740 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Rock 'N Roll Sushi, 103 Apple Ave., Dothan, 7/7/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2240 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 7/2/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Shell #107, 3206 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/6/2021, 96, Limited Food

Shell #108, 812 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/7/2021, 95, Limited Food

Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Sonic Drive-In #5742 (North), 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/8/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment

Sonic Drive-In (South), 3371 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment

South Oates Food Depot #7052, 1919 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/30/2021, 85, Retail Food Store

Southeast Health Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/2/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Starbucks #56873, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment

Stop and Go #8, 3184 Flynn Road, Dothan, 6/28/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Tartan Room, 200 S. Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 7/1/2021, 96, Limited Food

Things & Wings #4, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 808, Dothan, 7/6/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Tropical Smoothie Café West, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/9/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Westway China Wok, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 804, Dothan, 6/29/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Wharf Casual Seafood, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/7/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Which Wich, 105 Apple Ave., Suite 3, Dothan, 6/28/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Wicksburg Café, 14625 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 6/29/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment

Zaxby's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/6/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The grimiest item in your kitchen you don't wash enough

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert