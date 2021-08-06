Houston County health scores

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments July 12-23 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Blvd., Dothan, 7/19/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/21/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Arby's #5689, 3430 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/19/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Ave., Dothan, 7/20/2021, 95, Daycare Food Service
Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 7/16/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Boiler Room, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 7/20/2021, 99, Limited Food
Burger King #12279, 1165 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 7/23/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #3345, 3092 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/20/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Celebrity Station Concession (West), 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 7/19/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #253, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/20/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Cheddar's Casual Café #2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/23/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/21/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/20/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Christian Development Center, 3077 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 7/21/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service
Dothan Livestock Restaurant, 9711 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 7/19/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Montessori School, 205 Holly Lane, Dothan, 7/23/2021, 100, Daycare Food Service
Dothan National Golf Club Kitchen, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 7/19/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 E. Washington, Dothan, 7/23/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Farley Nuclear Plant, 7388 N. State Highway 95, Columbia, 7/23/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Freeman's Shur-Valu Foods, 1060 W. Main, Dothan, 7/23/2021, 92, Retail Food Store
Funshine Play School, 120 N. County Road 33, Ashford, 7/22/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Hardee's of Dothan #5, 2727 S. Oates, Dothan, 7/19/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 7/22/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #26, 2520 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/19/2021, 96, Limited Food
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Ivey Farm Meats, 3342 Enon Road, Webb, 7/23/2021, 93, Retail Food Store
Kiddie Care Learning Center, 218 Graceland Drive, Dothan, 7/19/2021, 94, Daycare Food Service
Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 7/21/2021, 93, Daycare Food Service
LoLo's Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 7/23/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Longhorn Steakhouse #5069, 3411 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/20/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Magnolia Creek Lodge, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 7/19/2021, 98, Hotel/Motel
Mr. Coffee Bean, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 7/14/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
New Beginning Ivy League Academy, 1000 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/23/2021, 93, Daycare Food Service
On the Rise Academy, 1133 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/19/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service
Panda Express #2774, 3777 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/20/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Playland Academy Child Care, 1836 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/14/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Precious One Day Care Center, 1328 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 7/22/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Publix Bakery #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/21/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/21/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/21/2021, 96, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/21/2021, 95, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/21/2021, 96, Retail Food Store
Rainbow Christian Learning Center, 104 N. Herring St., Dothan, 7/21/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 7/16/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 220 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 7/22/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Roosevelt Room, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 7/20/2021, 98, Limited Food
Sam's Club #8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/21/2021, 94, Retail Food Store
Sam's Club #8192 (Bakery), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/21/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Sam's Club #8192 (Café) 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/21/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
SEAYS Diversion Center, 2850 Horace Shepard Drive, Dothan, 7/23/2021, 99, School Lunchroom - Public
Shute Pecan Company, 1475 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/23/2021, 96, Limited Food
Stix and Cones, 123 N. Foster St., Dothan, 7/16/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Subway #38207 @ 231 South Walmart, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/22/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/21/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 7/23/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
The Juice Shack, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/21/2021, 98, Limited Food
Walmart #2534 (Bakery), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/22/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment