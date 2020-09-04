Kormeri Jones of Enterprise wins national talent contest for military kids

Eight-year-old Kormeri Jones has only been playing piano for eight months.
So she was surprised, yet happy, when she won a nationwide talent contest for military children.
“It felt amazing and I want to compete again,” Kormeri said.
The Elizabeth Dole Foundation hosted the Military Kids Have Talent virtual contest via Facebook. Entries were accepted in late May and early June and a virtual finale performance was held on Facebook. National voting was held until Aug. 14 to determine winners from 36 finalists, all children and survivors of military service members and veterans.
Winners were announced earlier this week.
Kormeri, the daughter of Will and Seu Jones of Enterprise, won the top prize for the 7-9 age group by performing “Spanish Caballero” on her piano – chosen because it’s her dad’s favorite, she said. And while Kormeri said it took her “a long time” to learn to play the piece, her father said it really didn’t take her that long.
“Her definition of ‘long’ is like maybe a week,” said Will Jones, who retired from the Army after 24 years of service. “She will hear (music) being played and she’ll watch and then she can read the music, and then she goes right to it. It’s pretty amazing to watch her actually do it. She works pretty hard at it.”
When Kormeri’s father told her about the contest, she was excited to dress up and play piano for the virtual event.
“I like competing,” said Kormeri, who won an Amazon gift card for being a finalist and then a second gift card for winning in her age group.
Winners were chosen in five different age groups: 6 and under, 7-9, 10-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Other winners were from North Carolina, New York and Indiana, winning for talents in singing, dance and piano.
Kormeri takes piano lessons at Hoobler Music in Enterprise. Prior to the piano, Kormeri’s musical experience was playing the recorder and harmonica at Rucker Boulevard Elementary School.
In addition to playing piano, Kormeri likes to draw, sing and play video games. She also plays softball and does gymnastics.
The Elizabeth Dole Foundation was founded in 2012 by Sen. Elizabeth Dole to honor and support military caregivers – spouses, parents, family members and friends — who care for America’s wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans at home.
“We created this virtual opportunity because COVID-19 caused many celebrations and milestones to be canceled for military kids and we are delighted by the enthusiastic nationwide response and participation,” Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, said in a news release. “We congratulate our five talented winners and thank Americans from coast to coast who supported the contestants with their votes.”
