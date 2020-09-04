Kormeri Jones of Enterprise wins national talent contest for military kids

Eight-year-old Kormeri Jones has only been playing piano for eight months.

So she was surprised, yet happy, when she won a nationwide talent contest for military children.

“It felt amazing and I want to compete again,” Kormeri said.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation hosted the Military Kids Have Talent virtual contest via Facebook. Entries were accepted in late May and early June and a virtual finale performance was held on Facebook. National voting was held until Aug. 14 to determine winners from 36 finalists, all children and survivors of military service members and veterans.

Winners were announced earlier this week.

Kormeri, the daughter of Will and Seu Jones of Enterprise, won the top prize for the 7-9 age group by performing “Spanish Caballero” on her piano – chosen because it’s her dad’s favorite, she said. And while Kormeri said it took her “a long time” to learn to play the piece, her father said it really didn’t take her that long.

“Her definition of ‘long’ is like maybe a week,” said Will Jones, who retired from the Army after 24 years of service. “She will hear (music) being played and she’ll watch and then she can read the music, and then she goes right to it. It’s pretty amazing to watch her actually do it. She works pretty hard at it.”

When Kormeri’s father told her about the contest, she was excited to dress up and play piano for the virtual event.

“I like competing,” said Kormeri, who won an Amazon gift card for being a finalist and then a second gift card for winning in her age group.