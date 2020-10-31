Long-lost sisters find bond later in life

The similarities were there for sisters Deborah Pearson and Tera McIntee Gordon.

They each have one ear that at the top is attached to their head rather than folding down – although different ears. They have similar foreheads. They both got spankings for singing the song “If Loving You is Wrong, I Don’t Want to be Right” by Luther Ingram when they were around age 5.

But for most of their lives, the sisters didn’t know each other. When they finally did find each other earlier this year, it was like finding a kindred spirit.

“It’s like a breath of fresh air that someone accepts you for who you are, what you do, you’re lifestyle, how you live – everything,” Pearson said. “It’s just welcoming. There’s not any jealousy. It’s just accepting life as it is and appreciating each other for who you are.”

Gordon, a special education teacher with Anniston City Schools for 10 years before she had to medically retire in 2018, lives in Warner Robins, Ga. Pearson is a news reporter for WOOF radio in Dothan.

It was Gordon who found Pearson, leaving a phone message for Pearson at her work on May 29.