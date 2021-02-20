Malvern mom creates business during pandemic with 4-year-old's help

MALVERN – Freshies sold by Bug & Bub’s are made with aroma beads, scented oils, and a selection of colors. Other ingredients, as described by 4-year-old Bug, include something sparkly, some sprinkles, and kisses.

Among her duties, Bug – a.k.a. Caileigh Connell – puts in drops of scented oil and adds color to aroma beads. She enjoys all the tasks involved with making freshies, she said.

“Shaking them and putting the lids on them and doing the squirt and then shaking them and putting the glitters and then shake them again, and then give to Mom,” Caileigh said.

Pregnant with her second child, Lindsay Connell was looking for a craft project to occupy her daughter during their isolation in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama. The project became a little business making freshies – named for the family nicknames given to Caileigh and her younger brother, Samuel.

“I thought they were great but I made them with my kids so I was biased,” Connell said of the freshies. “When we first started, we really just made big batches of whatever she wanted to do.”

But people responded by buying them.