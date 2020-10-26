Museum restructures student art event

For years, students from Wiregrass schools have worked as teams at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, creating art installations with limited materials and supplies with guidance from an artist mentor. Then, the teams would pit their creations against each other in an art competition.
One year, students had to create their installations out of nothing but cardboard.
The event – Out of the (Art) Box – is held as part of Youth Art Month each March at the museum located in downtown Dothan.
But the museum plans to introduce changes for Out of the (Art) Box. The museum is doing away with the team competition and inviting 12 middle and high school students to work together as one team on behalf of a local organization.
The Wiregrass Museum of Art received two grants totaling $11,200 from the Alabama State Council on the Arts, according to a news release. One grant for $5,600 will support the Out of the (Art) Box program, the second grant of $5,600 will be used for special artist projects in the coming year.
Starting in 2021, Art Box students will collaborate to use art as a tool for change. Specifically, Wiregrass students will work with professional artist mentors to develop an art-based solution on behalf of a local nonprofit organization.
The idea is the student art will help the organization get their message out or encourage action by others for the organization’s cause. A new nonprofit would be selected each year, said Lara Kosolapoff-Wright, the museum’s communications manager.
Students interested in Art Box will have to submit a statement explaining how they think art can effect change, along with a reference letter from a teacher. Art Box applications will be accepted Nov. 2 through Dec. 4, with selected participants notified on Dec. 7. Students can visit the museum’s website, wiregrassmuseum.org, for more information.
Because of protective measures in place due to COVID-19, the 2021 Art Box program will take place through virtual weekly meetings beginning Jan. 25, with the final project debuting on Feb. 26. If needed, the final product can be created virtually as well.
In coming years, the Art Box program will be adapted for in-person collaboration and project presentation.
A second grant received by the Wiregrass Museum of Art will support artist projects in the coming year, such as the museum’s artist talks or Visiting Artist series of classes and workshops. The grant could also support the development of a virtual tour series filmed in the museum’s galleries and hosted by guest artists as well as artist interviews and artist spotlights.
“We appreciate the continued support from ASCA over the years and are grateful to count on their support for art education initiatives, as well as exhibition and artist projects,” said Dana-Marie Lemmer, the museum’s executive director and curator. “Funding from ASCA allows us to provide some continuity in the services we provide to artists, students, and visitors to the museum. During a year when not much else is certain, it's nice that grant programs like this are still able to offer necessary funding for organizations to carry out their missions.”
The Alabama State Council on the Arts is the official state arts agency of Alabama. The Council receives its support through an annual appropriation from the Alabama Legislature and funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Council awards grants annually to nonprofit organizations, schools and other community groups. In September, the Council awarded 137 grants totaling nearly $2.3 million.
