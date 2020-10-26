Museum restructures student art event

For years, students from Wiregrass schools have worked as teams at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, creating art installations with limited materials and supplies with guidance from an artist mentor. Then, the teams would pit their creations against each other in an art competition.

One year, students had to create their installations out of nothing but cardboard.

The event – Out of the (Art) Box – is held as part of Youth Art Month each March at the museum located in downtown Dothan.

But the museum plans to introduce changes for Out of the (Art) Box. The museum is doing away with the team competition and inviting 12 middle and high school students to work together as one team on behalf of a local organization.

The Wiregrass Museum of Art received two grants totaling $11,200 from the Alabama State Council on the Arts, according to a news release. One grant for $5,600 will support the Out of the (Art) Box program, the second grant of $5,600 will be used for special artist projects in the coming year.

Starting in 2021, Art Box students will collaborate to use art as a tool for change. Specifically, Wiregrass students will work with professional artist mentors to develop an art-based solution on behalf of a local nonprofit organization.