River Nile offers free soup for the ailing

The stone soup folk tale varies among different cultures, but the basics are pretty much the same: Hungry travelers arrive in a village where the residents are unwilling to part with what little food they have. So, the travelers boil a pot of water with a stone in it for a batch of stone soup, which they promise to share with the villagers. But, they tell the villagers, the soup is lacking some ingredients and may not be as tasty as it is normally. Slowly but surely, the villagers contribute the missing ingredients – carrots, cabbage, celery, beef, potatoes, onions, etc. – needed to complete the stone soup. When the soup is done, the travelers simply remove the stone and share what remains – a hearty soup to feed the village.

It’s meant to be a lesson on sharing or working together for the greater good.

As Hart’s endeavor has reached others, customers and friends have offered to help by supplying ingredients for the Stone Soup.

“I thought it was an amazing opportunity just to spread love, just to show the community what God can do in someone’s life – how he is so giving; how he is so loving,” said Leigh Mills, who has worked at the River Nile on and off for years and planned to contribute ingredients. “I thought it was a very loving thing, and I wanted to be part of something that wonderful.”