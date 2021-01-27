River Nile offers free soup for the ailing

Katie Bell Hart first heard a folk story about stone soup when she was 6 years old. It stayed with her all these years, and the local restaurant owner found inspiration in it again when looking for how she could help her little corner of the world.
Hart, the owner of River Nile Café in Dothan, decided to give the only way she really knew how – free soup for those who are ailing.
“I don’t want to sell it,” Hart said. “I want to give it away because, you know, the world is sick.”
For the past two weeks, Hart has cooked up a batch of chicken broth soup to give to anyone who is sick, whether from COVID-19 or another illness. Soup is packaged in pint-sized containers and just needs to be heated. If you know someone who is sick, all you have to do is stop by and request a pint of soup. No charge. No strings attached.
While River Nile has soups on its menu, the free soup is not on the menu and is made with fresh ingredients that Hart researched and selected based on their healthy properties.
The River Nile Stone Soup, as it’s called, contains chicken, carrots, leeks, garlic, onion, ginger, bay leaves, turmeric, parsley, sea salt, black pepper, fennel seed, olive oil and water. The soup is high in vitamin C and is anti-inflammatory. And the first two items listed on the ingredients are “love” and “prayer.”
The stone soup folk tale varies among different cultures, but the basics are pretty much the same: Hungry travelers arrive in a village where the residents are unwilling to part with what little food they have. So, the travelers boil a pot of water with a stone in it for a batch of stone soup, which they promise to share with the villagers. But, they tell the villagers, the soup is lacking some ingredients and may not be as tasty as it is normally. Slowly but surely, the villagers contribute the missing ingredients – carrots, cabbage, celery, beef, potatoes, onions, etc. – needed to complete the stone soup. When the soup is done, the travelers simply remove the stone and share what remains – a hearty soup to feed the village.
It’s meant to be a lesson on sharing or working together for the greater good.
As Hart’s endeavor has reached others, customers and friends have offered to help by supplying ingredients for the Stone Soup.
“I thought it was an amazing opportunity just to spread love, just to show the community what God can do in someone’s life – how he is so giving; how he is so loving,” said Leigh Mills, who has worked at the River Nile on and off for years and planned to contribute ingredients. “I thought it was a very loving thing, and I wanted to be part of something that wonderful.”
The first week Hart served her Stone Soup, she gave it all away. By Wednesday, this week’s batch was down to 14 containers. She’ll make more if needed, she said, for as long as she needs.
“A lot of people want to help, they just don’t know what to do,” Hart said. “And like for me, I want to help and I didn’t know what to do, but I know how to make soup and that’s kind of what I’m known for. So why not?”
In what has been a difficult year by any standard, Hart has turned to her faith repeatedly for guidance. And, Hart said, a healthy bowl of soup may just be the simple lift someone needs when they’re feeling sick.
“It’s like warm and cozy hug from us,” she said.
