Scarecrows return to Dothan Area Botanical Gardens

Scarecrows in the Gardens, one of the most popular events held at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, will return in October for its 16th year.

The event kicks off Oct. 1 and visitors will enjoy a whimsical display of home-made scarecrows scattered throughout the Gardens, created by local businesses, schools, clubs and organizations. This year’s theme is “Heroes & Villains” and the scarecrows will be on display the entire month of October. Cash prizes will be awarded in several categories.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, guests can visit the Gardens for free from 2-4 p.m. as part of a grand opening to enjoy the scarecrows. In addition, visitors will be able to vote on their favorite scarecrow to win the People’s Choice award.

“Viewing the scarecrows is a great social-distancing activity,” said William Holman, executive director of the Gardens. “Visitors can spread out, get a little exercise and fresh air while also enjoying the creativity of others in our community.”

Beginning in October, all visitors to the Gardens will once again enter through the Botanical Center. The Botanical Center has been closed since late March due to COVID-19. Visitors will need to wear a mask to enter the building.