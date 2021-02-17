Special Olympian gives back to cycling program

Along with the calendars, Deese makes frames and other items that she posts on Facebook.

“I just make whatever the Lord tells me,” she said.

Sheila Luker, Deese’s mother, said it’s wonderful that Brandi can give back to a program that’s meant so much to her.

“When she was born, they told us she might not walk, she might not talk, crawl, and then she might not live,” Luker said. “To see her able to do something like this, it’s just a miracle.”

Angie Lowe, therapeutics manager for Dothan Leisure Services, said the donation will go toward the cost of uniforms, equipment and even fees for cyclists to participate in competitions.

Under normal circumstances, the therapeutic program cyclists get together a couple times a week to ride. Volunteers ride along with them. One group rides the city’s Westgate bike trail while another group rides at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds where it’s easier for some cyclists to maneuver.

Lowe said the benefits of riding are both social and physical.

“It improves muscle strength and flexibility, cardiovascular fitness, joint mobility and those are things that are very important for our intellectually challenged individuals,” Lowe said.

