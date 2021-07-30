'The Epicureans' latest novel by Dothan native

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McNair filled the story with Dothan references and even named his war veteran father after two men he idolized growing up – Willie Rogers and Gene Elmore.

“Those were the last names of the two men who crewed my daddy’s construction company, McNair Construction Company, and with whom I worked summers from the age of 10 until I was in my mid-20s,” McNair said. “I stood with those guys – they were heroic to me. Neither was educated but they were the backbone of my dad’s construction business and they taught me about endurance and about sort of this equality of men.”

Growing up in Dothan, McNair attended Cloverdale Elementary, Young Junior High, and Dothan High. He was a straight-A student, but working with Elmore and Rogers taught him that life is not all academic.

“It is a great humbling and leveling experience to work with people who have a different genius, and I grew to appreciate work and the working man,” McNair said.

While his latest novel is named for its villains, McNair said “The Epicureans” is also about surviving. McNair feels it’s his best book.